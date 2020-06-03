Samsung & The Roku Channel Launch First LGBTQ Channel, Revry, for Pride Month

Revry, the first global LGBTQ+ streaming network, announced today the launch of its service on Samsung TV Plus, Samsung's free smart TV video service that delivers instant access to over 120 free channels in news, sports, entertainment and more.

The Revry Channel, featuring hundreds of hours of original and licensed LGBTQ+ movies, shows, music, podcasts, and news, is available on Samsung TV Plus Channel 1226. As Samsung's only Queer-focused TV channel, The Revry Channel will premiere across millions of Samsung Smart TVs just in time for Pride season, and will be the first and only home for exclusively LGBTQ+ entertainment on Samsung's Smart TVs.

"We are excited to launch our newest live linear channel on Samsung TV Plus. Given Samsung's massive reach, we now have the opportunity to touch a broader LGBTQ+ and allied audience through Samsung Smart TVs," said Damian Pelliccione, CEO and Co-Founder at Revry. "We believe representation saves lives, so partnering with Samsung helps us bring our 'radically inclusive' entertainment to an even bigger audience, and gives us the chance to change hearts and minds, both inside and outside of the LGBTQ community."

These diverse perspectives have become the hallmarks of Revry's "unapologetically queer" programming, which includes its slate of originals such as the GLAAD Media Award recipient and Spanish-language docu-series, THE CATEGORY IS, which follows the vibrant underground ballroom scene in Mexico City; the Wes Anderson-style comedy series, SINK SANK SUNK, starring Academy Award nominee Laura Linney; the second season of the reality TV series, PUTTING ON, starring rising Israeli fashion designer, On Mekahel; and THE QUEENS, an insightful documentary film following RuPaul's Drag Race favorites: Alaska, Katye, Jinkx Monsoon, and Sharon Needles. In addition to these originals, Revry will be releasing over 100 new titles this Pride season.

In order to optimize the distribution and programming of its live channel, Revry is using Frequency Studio-a cloud-based video platform and channel creation software-to manage, create and distribute the Revry Channel to Samsung.

"Revry continues to have a huge impact on the LGBTQ+ community and we're really proud to be working with them to optimize the delivery of Revry's newest channel to the Samsung TV Plus platform, just in time for Pride 2020," said Blair Harrison, Frequency's Founder and CEO.

Established in December of 2016 in the U.S., Samsung TV Plus is pre-installed on all 2016-2020 Samsung Smart TVs. Millions of consumers already use Samsung TV Plus, MAKING IT one of the top OTT services on Samsung's Smart TV platform. Users can instantly access their favorite shows, movies, and more with just an internet connection-no download, additional device, or credit card needed. For more information or to view a list of Samsung's 120+ free, live TV channels, please visit samsungtvplus.com.

To learn more about and experience Revry, please visit www.revry.tv.

