Sam Miller to Direct the Upcoming Showtime Drama A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW

SHOWTIME announced TODAY that BAFTA® winner and Emmy nominee Sam Miller (Surface, I May Destroy You, Luther) is set to direct and executive produce the upcoming limited series A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW, an adaptation of Amor Towles' bestselling novel.

Set to start production early next year, the limited run series is produced by eOne in association with Paramount. A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW will debut exclusively on SHOWTIME in the U.S., Paramount + in the U.K and all international markets where the service is available.

A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW stars Ewan McGregor (Star Wars franchise, Halston, Trainspotting) as Count Alexander Rostov who, in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, finds that his gilded past places him on the wrong side of history. Spared immediate execution, he is banished by a Soviet tribunal to an attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol, threatened with death if he ever sets foot outside again.

As the years pass and some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history unfold outside the hotel's doors, Rostov's reduced circumstances provide him entry into a much larger world of emotional discovery. As he builds a new life within the walls of the hotel, he discovers the true value of friendship, family and love.

Miller most recently directed and executive produced the series Surface and previously directed the award-winning I May Destroy You, for which he won a BAFTA. He has also received three Emmy nominations for Luther and I May Destroy You.

A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW is produced by eOne in association with Paramount. The series is written by showrunner and executive producer Ben Vanstone (All Creatures Great and Small, The Last Kingdom). It is the first production to come through eOne's first look deal with Tom Harper's company Popcorn Storm Pictures. Harper (War and Peace, Peaky Blinders) will also executive produce with Xavier Marchand (Nautilus, Mrs Harris Goes to Paris), McGregor, and the novel's writer, New York Times best-selling author Amor Towles.

