Salma Hayek, Brie Larson, & More Announced as Presenters for the OSCARS

Show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain today announced the next wave of star presenters headed to the stage on the 92nd Oscars® telecast. "The Oscars" will air live Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC.

The lineup includes Utkarsh Ambudkar, Salma Hayek, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Ray Romano and Rebel Wilson.

Previously announced Oscars presenters include Mahershala Ali, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Zack Gottsagen, Mindy Kaling, Diane Keaton, Regina King, Shia LaBeouf, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, George MacKay, Rami Malek, Steve Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Sigourney Weaver and Kristen Wiig.

The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST. "The Oscars Red Carpet Show" will air at 6:30 p.m. EST/3:30 p.m. PST. "The Oscars" also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.





