Saban Films Nabs Aaron Eckhart's LINE OF DUTY

Deadline reports that Aaron Eckhart's cop film "Line of Duty" has landed at Saban Films. Steven C. Miller directs.

The film follows Eckhart as a disgraced cop who finds himself in a race against time to find a kidnap victim whose abductor he accidentally killed. It will be released in November.

Courtney Eaton, Dina Meyer, Giancarlo Esposito and Ben McKenzie round out the rest of the cast.

"This fast-paced thriller is action-packed and bound to captivate audiences and keep them on their toes," Saban Films' Bill Bromiley said. "It's a testament to Steven's skills as a filmmaker, and the cast, led by Aaron, give stunning performances."

Solution's Nestel added: "We are excited to continue our long-standing relationship with Saban as our US distributor on the title. Steven knocked the film out of the park and Aaron gives a tour-de-force performance as Frank Penny."

Eckhart's film credits include "Erin Brockovich," "Thank You for Smoking," and as Harvey Dent in acclaimed Batman film "The Dark Knight."

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories