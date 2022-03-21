SXSW Hit LGBTQ Film SEE YOU THEN Sets Theatrical & Home Release Date

Breaking Glass Pictures is proud to announce the April release of the captivating, entertaining and heartbreaking SXSW breakout LGBTQ drama See You Then.

Tackling complex issues of gender identity, gender expression and transgender acceptance, the film follows Kris, who, a decade after abruptly breaking up with Naomi, invites her to dinner to catch-up on their complicated lives, relationships, and Kris' transition. See You Then will arrive in theaters April 1, followed closely by a DVD, digital release on April 19.

"Between the skillful writing and nuanced direction, and incredible performances from Lynn Chen and Pooya Mohsemi, See You Then is a triumph for both the cast and first-time director Mari Walker", said Motisko. "Breaking Glass is proud to bring this open and honest, sometimes difficult, but ultimately important film about gender identity and acceptance to US audiences."

See You Then is directed by Mari Walker in her directorial debut, and stars Iranian-American actress and trans rights activist Pooya Mohseni, and Taiwanese-American actress and singer Lynn Chen. The film is by Vanishing Angle with producers including Matt Miller, Mia Schulman, Kristen Uno, and Walker. Executive producers include Bobbi Walker, David Walker, and John Jeffrey Martin of DiffeRant Productions.

"It's a tremendous honor to be partnering with Breaking Glass Pictures to distribute See You Then", said Walker. "Between their history of independent film success, their great team and the support they've already shown for our film, I feel confident we'll be able to reach as large an audience as possible. In a time when the world is still recovering from the pandemic, the industry has a unique opportunity to refocus efforts to get minority-driven content out into the world. We are hopeful that interest in queer and AAPI stories will be fulfilled with See You Then and many more stories ahead. A special thanks goes out to The Film Collaborative, our Wefunder backers and all of our supporters and partners who have supported the film's journey,"

A decade after abruptly breaking up with Naomi, Kris invites her to a dinner to catch-up on their complicated lives, relationships, and Kris' transition. Over the course of their one-night encounter, they engage in a series of increasingly intimate and vulnerable conversations, before a shocking revelation is unveiled. See You Then focuses on the universal truth that no matter how much you change, a part of you will always stay the same.

"Our goal has always been to tell stories we have yet to see represented on screen", said Miller. "Mari Walker's unique voice and clear cinematic vision makes us proud to have produced her directorial debut. We are thrilled to partner with Breaking Glass Pictures who feels the same way and knows how best to bring this beautiful movie the wide audience it deserves."

See You Then world premiered to stellar reviews at SXSW 2021, and has screened at Martha's Vineyard Film Festival, Atlanta Film Festival, Bentonville Film Festival, Outfest Fusion, InsideOut Toronto, Out on Film Atlanta, Reel Asian Film Festival, FilmOut San Diego, and many more, winning awards along the way, including Best Narrative Feature at Sun Valley Film Festival, Audience Choice Award for Best Narrative Feature at DisOrient Asian American Film Festival of Oregon, Jury Honorable Mention at CAAMFEST.

See You Then will open in theaters April 1, and will be released April 19 on DVD and digital platforms including iTunes/Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, Vimeo, DirecTV, and through local cable & satellite providers.

Watch the trailer for the new film here: