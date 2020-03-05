SUPER NINE Episode of THE MASKED SINGER Airs April 1

Meet the final six celebrities from "Group C" on an all-new episode of "The Masked Singer" next Wednesday, March 11, on FOX!

"Night Angel," "The Bear," "The Astronaut," "T-rex," "The Rhino" and "The Swan" take the stage for their first performances of this season!

Watch a first look at the new superstars below.

Mark your "Masked" calendars! Finalists from all three groups make up the Super Nine and come together for the first time on an all-new, special two hour episode of "The Masked Singer" airing Wednesday, April 1.

Then, don't miss the first-ever "The Masked Singer" sing-a-long special! Gather your friends and family, get your DIY costumes ready, and sing along to your favorite season three performances Tuesday, April 14.





Related Articles View More TV Stories