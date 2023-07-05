SUMMER BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP Renewed By Food Network

Food Network has ordered a season two pickup of the newest addition to its popular seasonal baking franchise Summer Baking Championship, it was announced by Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Hosted by Jesse Palmer, Summer Baking Championship’s inaugural eight-episode season debuted May 15th and wrapped June 26th.

The series is currently Food Network’s best freshman performer among W25-54 and P18+ since 2020 and among W18+ since 2019 with season one reaching nearly 12M total viewers (across Food Network/Max/Discovery+) and averaged .83 P18+ and 1.20 W18+ L+3 rating, up 84% and 114% respectively from Food Network’s year-to-date prime average.

Summer Baking Championship also garnered attention on social media, with 43M social impressions and 19M social video views to date.

On the series, ten talented bakers from around the country compete in unique summer-themed baking challenges featuring the flavors, ingredients, and celebrations of the season for a chance to earn the title of Summer Baking Champion and win $25,000.

Host Jesse Palmer puts the bakers’ skills to THE TEST to prove they can create the most delectable desserts to impress judges Duff Goldman, Carla Hall, and Damaris Phillips. Summer Baking Championship season two production is scheduled to begin later this year.

“Baking championships have long been a favorite of Food Network fans who enjoy the thrill of the competition with the exquisite and visually-stunning baked creations,” said Ayala. “Summer Baking Championship was the perfect addition to the lineup, and we can’t wait to build on season one’s success with a new field of bakers and challenges next year.”

Summer Baking Championship is produced by Triage Entertainment for Food Network.