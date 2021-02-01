Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SUBETE A MI MOTO Series Based On The Story Of The Menudo Band To Make Its U.S. Debut On EstrellaTV

The show will make its U.S. debut on Sunday, February 14 at 9P ET/ 8P CT on EstrellaTV, supercharging its weekend lineup in 2021.

Feb. 1, 2021  

Estrella Media announced today that the long-awaited bio series Súbete A Mi Moto, based on the story of the Menudo Band, will premiere in the U.S. on the EstrellaTV network.

The series, which chronicles the story of the iconic Puerto Rican BOY BAND as told by its creator, will make its U.S. debut on Sunday, February 14 at 9P ET/ 8P CT on EstrellaTV, supercharging its weekend lineup in 2021.

Produced by Somos Productions, Endemol Shine Boomdog and Piñolywood Studios, and distributed by SOMOS Distribution, Súbete A Mi Moto launched in Mexico and Latin America in October 2020. The series recounts the story of international 80's Pop sensation Menudo in a drama series set against the backdrop of the band's anthological songs and iconic status in the pantheon of Pop music, as told by its creator. Súbete A Mi Moto narrates an adventure of epic proportions; the story of the youthful phenomenon that revolutionized Latin Pop music around the globe.

Encapsulated in fifteen 60-minute episodes, the production was filmed in Mexico and Puerto Rico. Starring Yamil Ureña, Braulio Castro, and Rocio Verdejo, to name a few, Súbete A Mi Moto tells the gripping story of Edgardo Diaz, an ambitious and shrewd businessman who created the iconic group that would eventually lay the foundation of the BOY BAND formula as we know it today.

"We are truly delighted to bring Subete a mi Moto to the U.S. Hispanic audience. Menudo was an international smash hit and the first Latin Pop band to cross over to the American mainstream market," said Ivan Stoilkovich, EVP, Television Programming, Estrella Media, Inc. "I am certain this series will appeal to nostalgic fans in the U.S. as well as transcend generations to attract new followers to Menudo's musical legacy."


