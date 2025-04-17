STARZ's BMF Season 4 Premieres in June with New and Returning Stars

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Season four of STARZ’s hit crime drama, BMF, will feature the return of fan-favorite characters, including Myles Truitt, Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist Saweetie, Sydney Mitchell, Roberto Sanchez, and Jordan Alexander, alongside a lineup of fresh faces. The new season of BMF premieres Friday, June 6, with all-new episodes available to stream weekly on Fridays on STARZ.

In season four, Myles Truitt returns as “B-Mickie,” who was exiled for his perceived betrayal of Meech and Terry, and who is determined to win back the brothers’ trust. Also returning to the series is Grammy-nominated artist Saweetie, reprising her role as “Keeya,” a former college athlete who is now on the streets of St. Louis; and Sydney Mitchell as “LaWanda,” a beloved and integral part of the Flenory family, who raises Terry’s children. Roberto Sanchez also returns as “Loco,” Meech and Terry’s plug, who they're on the run with in Mexico. Joining the cast in a recurring role is Jordan Alexander as “Purdy,” a rising music artist whom Meech and Terry sign to launch their first music label.

BMF season four continues THE JOURNEY inspired by real life street legends and brothers, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who created one of the most influential crime families in the country, Black Mafia Family. This season, as Meech and Terry fight to keep their American Dream alive, staying ahead of their rivals and law enforcement takes a toll on their relationship. The brothers occasionally put aside their differences for their common goals, but the events of what happened in Mexico will change them forever.

Guest stars this season include Kofi Siriboe as “Sheik Mooney Bey,” leader of a religious organization in St. Louis, Tyler Lepley as “Demarcus,” a man who threatens Tee's territory, and Skai Jackson as “Ashleigh,” a new character who changes Meech’s future. Clifton Powell also joins the cast as “Pastor Coleman,” head of an Atlanta mega-church congregation; Rockmond Dunbar as “Cornell," a man fighting for his son's future, Aketra Sevillian as “Maria,” an alluring make-up artist who catches Meech's eye, Karina Willis as “Aisha,” who's welcomed into the Flenory family and Stacey Sargeant as “Cecilia” a waitress who complicates Charles' dreams.

BMF is executive-produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through his G-Unit film and television (executive producer of the “Power” Universe, “For Life,” and “Hip Hop Homicides”), alongside creator, executive producer, and Detroit native Randy Huggins, with showrunner and executive producer Heather Zuhlke. Anthony Wilson, Damione Macedon, and Raphael Jackson, Jr. also serve as executive producers on the series. BMF is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Lionsgate Television for STARZ.

Photo Credit: STARZ

Comments