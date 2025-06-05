STARZ Renews THE BMF DOCUMENTARY: BLOWING MONEY FAST for Second Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



STARZ has renewed its docuseries “The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast” for a six-part Season Two. The docuseries, which dives deeper into the real stories of the Black Mafia Family figures who inspired the “BMF” scripted series, will also serve as a complement to the fourth season of “BMF,” premiering Friday, June 6 on STARZ, for true crime fans who are looking for more of the legendary story with the real players in the Flenory family saga.

“The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast” tracks the rise and fall of the most notorious drug syndicate in American history, Black Mafia Family (BMF). Rising from the streets of Detroit in the early 80s, BMF leaders Meech and Terry Flenory became two of the most infamous drug-traffickers in the United States. In the six-part second season, Terry Flenory will tell his story for the first time. Through never-before accessed firsthand accounts, this is an in-depth look at a story about ambition, success, family and risking it all for the American Dream.

The docuseries is a complement to the popular scripted drama, “BMF,” that tells the story inspired by brothers Demetrius Flenory “Big Meech” and Terry Flenory “Southwest Tee,” who rose from the depths of poverty, navigating the war on drugs in Detroit. The scripted series will continue BMF’s tale as they expand their business and make an indelible mark on hip-hop and culture in its upcoming fourth season, premiering Friday, June 6 on the STARZ app, and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

“The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast” is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (“BMF,” “Power” Universe) and Shan Nicholson ("Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury" and Rubble Kings) who will also serve as the series' showrunner. Additional executive producers include Razan Ghalayini, Richard Perello and Stacey Offman, co-executive producers Khidija Rivera and Jessica Vale, and supervising producer Kenyatta Steans. The documentary series is produced for STARZ by Jigsaw Productions and G-Unit Film & Television.

