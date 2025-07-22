STARZ Orders POWER: ORIGINS Prequel Series with MeKai Curtis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The fan-favorite "Power" franchise will continue with “Power: Origins,” a new prequel series. STARZ has officially greenlit production for the series, ordering 18 episodes for its premiere season. The series will explore the "Power" universe in fresh ways, delving into the origin story of Ghost and Tommy as ambitious young entrepreneurs on the rise, determined to make their mark on the streets of New York City. MeKai Curtis (“Power Book III: Raising Kanan”) is set to reprise his role as Kanan Stark.

“Power: Origins” will mark the fourth spinoff in the hugely popular “Power” series, preceded by “Power Book II: Ghost,” which screened its fourth and final season in 2024; “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” which aired its fourth season earlier this spring, and already has filmed its upcoming fifth and final season; and “Power Book IV: Force,” the third and final season of which is slated to debut this fall.

Sascha Penn is the showrunner, writer and executive producer for “Power: Origins.” The “Power” Universe series is executive-produced by the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” Courtney A. Kemp, through her production company, End of Episode; Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, through G-Unit Film and Television; and Mark Canton, through Canton Entertainment. Chris Selak serves as executive producer. Pete Chatmon also serves as executive producer. Lionsgate Television will produce “Power: Origins” for STARZ.