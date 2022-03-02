SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE to Return to Fox This Summer

An all-new season of the multi-Emmy Award-winning dance competition series SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE will premiere this summer on FOX.

The upcoming season will feature highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30, showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more. Those who are selected to move on to the SYTYCD studio will work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week in a variety of styles, with brand-new twists and turns introduced into the competition. Additional details to be announced.

Auditions for SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE kick off in March. Dancers can submit online by registering and providing a link to a video of their performance. Please check here or here for audition deadlines, full eligibility requirements, official rules and additional details. Selected dancers will be invited to attend auditions in New York, Los Angeles and New Orleans. From those auditions, the dancers selected will be invited to Los Angeles to perform for the judges and try to win a spot as one of the final contestants. Additional eligibility requirements and terms and conditions may apply.

Over the course of its 16 seasons, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE has received 71 Emmy Award nominations and garnered 17 Emmy Award wins, including Outstanding Choreography, Outstanding Costumes, as well as awards in Outstanding Lighting Design.

After their linear telecasts, all episodes of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE will be available on FOX's free streaming platform, Tubi as well as Fox Now, Hulu and On Demand.

On Demand episodes are available for customers of Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, DISH, Hulu + Live, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, XFINITY, YouTube TV and many more.