SMOTHERED Nominated For Queertly Awards

Smothered racks up nominations for Best Digital Series and Best Digital Perfomances by both Jason Stuart & Mitch Hara for Queerty Awards. Queerty is the largest LGBTQ online platform in the country. To vote for Smothered -visit https://www.queerty.com/Queerties2021/vote-2106.

The series currently is available on Amazon, Revry, IIpaus, Apple TV, Samsung, Android TV, ROKU, FIRE TV and U Tube and is going viral!

SMOTHERED is the new comedy series starring Jason Stuart (Ralph) and Mitch Hara (Randy) who harness their unique comedic talents and baggage to express their joint creativity and individual couple's experience. Hara & Stuart also wrote and produced the series - a hysterical and sobering look at a gay, Jewish, bitter couple trying to salvage their hideous relationship in therapy hell.

SMOTHERED was brought to life by director, Terri Hanauer (Sweet Talk) and editor Robb Padgett (Artificial).

Jason Stuart appeared in THE BIRTH OF A NATION starring Nate Parker & Arnie Hammer, the thriller IMMORTAL (On Demand now) opposite Samm Levine (Freaks & Geeks) & Dylan Baker (Homeland) and the action film ABDUCTED on Showtime now. His autobiography SHUT UP,IM TALKING recently came out to rave reviews on CCB PUBLISHING. This pioneering out comic has done standup all over the country. Lastly, Jason just completed an episode of GOLIATH starring Billy Bob Thornton opposite JK Simmons & Bruce Dern.

Mitch Hara is touring his multi award winning one man show MUTANT OLIVE garnering rave reviews. He's played everything from a Harley-hit-man to a mental-patient-drag-queen nun. He's received multiple best actor awards for stage and film. He's played opposite John Savage, Sally Kirkland, Karen Black, Angela Landsbury, Paul Bartel, Shelly Winters, Al Pacino, Patrick Swayze, Susan Lucci, Doris Roberts and John Travolta.

Learn more at Http://www.SmotheredTV.com.