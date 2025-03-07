SLAYCATION Series Renewed for Season Two at World of Wonder

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emmy-winning media company World of Wonder has announced that it is serving up a second season of original series, SLAYCATION, and production is already underway in Alberta, Canada. Also revealed is the fabulous lineup of drag superstars hot enough to melt the Great White North. Joining Season 2 are Alyssa Edwards, Miss Fiercalicious, Nicky Doll, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Tessa Testicle, and Xana.

Produced by World of Wonder in partnership with Bell Media’s Crave and Blue Ant Studios, SLAYCATION follows six queens from across the international Drag Race family as they vacation together at a Canadian winter cabin. With fun activities, frivolity, and a hint of drama, their escapades culminate in a show-stopping performance for the local community. The entirety of Season 1 of SLAYCATION is streaming now on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories.

In association with Crave, SLAYCATION is produced by Blue Ant Studios with World of Wonder. Executive Producers for Blue Ant Studios are Laura Michalchyshyn, Matthew Hornburg, Mark Bishop, Donna Luke, and Jennifer Harkness. Paul Mays is Executive Producer/Showrunner. Executive Producers for World of Wonder are Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, and Tom Campbell. For Bell Media, Justin Stockman is Executive Producer. Senior Production Executive is Danielle Pearson. Sarah Fowlie is Head of Production, Original Programming; Carlyn Klebuc is General Manager, Original Programming; Justin Stockman is Vice President, Content Development & Programming, as well as Executive Producer; and Stewart Johnston is Senior Vice-President, Content & Sales, Bell Media.

