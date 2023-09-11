SLAYCATION Series From the DRAG RACE Universe Coming to Crave & WOW Presents Plus

As REVEALED at the Content Canada conference in Toronto today, Crave confirms its expanded partnership with Blue Ant Studios and World of Wonder, by announcing the brand new series and format, SLAYCATION.

The brand new format from RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE producers World of Wonder, SLAYCATION is a six-part unscripted series featuring six, fabulous, larger-than-life queens from across the international DRAG RACE franchise, as they vacation together at a Canadian winter cabin. With fun activities, frivolity, and a hint of drama, their fish-out-of-water escapades culminate in a dragtastic performance for the local community.

“We’re thrilled to continue to spotlight Canadian and international drag artists on Crave in a fun and fresh way, and to expand our partnership with Blue Ant Studios and World of Wonder with this exciting new format,” said Justin Stockman, Vice President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. “DRAG RACE has resonated with subscribers since its launch on Crave, and this trailblazing new format brings even more of what viewers love to the platform.”

“Slaycation is going to bring DRAG RACE fans on a fabulous queens vacation with the perfect blend of drama and fun the audience will love,” said Laura Michalchyshyn, Chief Creative Officer, Blue Ant Media and Matt Hornburg, Co-President, Blue Ant Studios. “Our focus is about working with the best-in-class talent around the world and partnering with broadcasters and streamers globally. Blue Ant Media’s latest collaboration with Crave and World of Wonder on this new original series is this version exemplified.”

"In SLAYCATION, the queens get to let their hair down and truly relax as themselves while enjoying some fierce and frosty winter shenanigans. Of course there's always a twist - or even a twist on a twist - but you will see these artists as you have never seen them before. We are excited to launch this World of Wonder format with our wonderful partners Blue Ant Media and Crave, and to bring this super fun show to audiences on Crave and WOW Presents Plus around the world,” said WOW co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato.

SLAYCATION is set to premiere on Crave in English and French in Canada, and will air day-and-date on WOW Presents Plus globally. Further details to be announced at a later date.

Seasons 1-3 of CANADA’S DRAG RACE, and Season 1 of CANADA’S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS. THE WORLD, are currently available for streaming on Crave and WOW Presents Plus, while CANADA’S DRAG RACE Season 4 is set to premiere on both streamers later this year.

In association with Crave, SLAYCATION is produced by Blue Ant Studios and World of Wonder.

About Crave

Crave is Canada’s prestige entertainment offering, delivering more Oscar®-nominated and Emmy® Award-winning programming than any other service, with HBO, HBO Max Originals, SHOWTIME®, STARZ, Hollywood-hit movies, and boasts a robust slate of English and French original series. It is a bilingual TV and streaming service, with thousands of hours of exclusive French-language content.

Crave is available directly to all Canadians with access to the Internet at Crave.ca, via iOS and Android, and other platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, select LG Smart TVs, PlayStation, Roku, select Samsung Smart TVs, and Xbox One, and through participating service providers across ten, 24-hour High Definition linear and on demand channels.

About Blue Ant Studios

Blue Ant Studios is a leading studio and award-winning production business with offices in Los Angeles, New York and Toronto. The company’s premium slate of programming spans documentaries and docuseries, scripted, unscripted, and reality competition, with recent hits including the Canadian Screen Awards and Hollywood Critics Association TV Award-winning docuseries The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks (Prime Video); breakout investigative docuseries Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell (Peacock and SKY) and Evil by Design: Exposing Peter Nygård (Starz and CBC); the multi-award-winning Canada’s Drag Race seasons 1-4 and recently debuted Canada vs. The World (Crave for Bell Media); the definitive special Prince Andrew: Banished (Peacock) and groundbreaking new documentary series Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies (Peacock and A+E). Blue Ant Studios is a subsidiary of global media company, Blue Ant Media.

About World of Wonder

World of Wonder (WOW) has reshaped international pop culture, earning 30 Emmys, inspiring two Oscars, creating global network WOW Presents Plus across 190 territories, and bringing drag culture to the world stage via RuPaul’s Drag Race and DragCon.

WOW’s pioneering television portfolio includes other smash-hit franchises like Million Dollar Listing. Their film division WOW Docs produces groundbreaking documentaries including Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Party Monster, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. WOW also operates YouTube channel WOWPresents, music label World of Wonder Records, the WOW Podcast Network, and year-round international live events.

Co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato have been profiled in Variety’s Reality TV Impact Report. Honors for their trailblazing work include the IDA Pioneer Award, Realscreen’s Global 100 list, and the OUT 100. In 2022, World of Wonder was ranked #2 among film and TV powerhouses in Fast Company’s World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies.