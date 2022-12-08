SHERRI PAPINI: LIES, LIES AND MORE LIES to Premiere on Oxygen True Crime

Oxygen True Crime, the home of high-quality true-crime programming, NBC News Studios, and the producers of "Dateline," examine the disturbing deceptions of a Northern California housewife, Sherri Papini.

Premiering on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the 90-minute special showcases just-released investigative footage, including previously unseen interviews with Papini, as well as interviews with investigators, journalists and community members who were all at some point taken in by Papini's untruths.

In 2016, Sherri Papini - wife and mother of two small children - went missing while on a jog near her home. Her entire community mobilized to find her as everyone feared the worst. After 22 days, Papini reappeared, battered and bruised, relaying a horrifying tale of being kidnapped with the intention of being sold into sex slavery.

In hellish detail, she described what she endured. It was a story so awful you couldn't make it up, except that Papini did. As investigators worked the case, they found the evidence pointed not to two women Papini claimed abducted her, but back to Papini herself.

The special takes viewers on an up-close-and-personal journey through her scam before she was publicly REVEALED to be a master manipulator who held everyone hostage with her lies.

"Sherri Papini: Lies, Lies and More Lies" is produced by NBC News Studios. Alexa Danner, Joe Delmonico, Andy Berg and Elizabeth Fischer executive produce.

ABOUT OXYGEN TRUE CRIME

Oxygen True Crime is a multiplatform crime destination for women. Oxygen True Crime remains one of the fastest-growing cable entertainment networks with popular original programming, including the flagship "Snapped" franchise, "Cold Justice," "Injustice with Nancy Grace" and breakout event series such as "Catching a Serial Killer: Sam Little," "Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project" and "Aaron Hernandez Uncovered."

The network's digital platform continues to reign as the #1 website dedicated to true crime. Oxygen True Crime's over-the-air platform recently launched in select US markets. Oxygen True Crime is part of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming's Entertainment portfolio, which includes NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen True Crime, SYFY, Universal Kids, USA Network and Peacock.

NBC News Studios is a full-service production company specializing in premium documentary storytelling for platforms both inside and outside of NBCUniversal. We have access to eight decades of TV and film archive, a global network of journalists, a world-class investigative team, a rich trove of story IP, including top-rated podcasts, and true crime expertise.

We pair these resources with top directors and showrunners in the business. Recent projects include: Diamond Hands: The Legend of Wall Street Bets, which premiered at SxSW, Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11, which was presented at TIFF and The Way I See It, in partnership with Focus Features, which was the highest-rated non-news program in MSNBC's 25-year history and the winner of the 2020 NY Film Critics Award for best documentary.

Studios also made its first foray into scripted series with The Thing About Pam, in partnership with Blumhouse Television; it was NBC's best digital launch ever and the top-rated new series of the 2021-22 season.

Watch the trailer here: