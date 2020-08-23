SHAZAM! Sequel's Title Revealed to be FURY OF THE GODS; Get a First Look at the Poster

The title was revealed as part of a "Shazoom" call featuring the film's director and cast members.

The title has officially been revealed for the upcoming sequel to Shazam! The film will be called Fury of the Gods.

The title was revealed as part of a "Shazoom" call with the film's star Zachary Levi, as well as cast members Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Faithe Herman, Meagan Good, Adam Brody and director David F. Sandberg.

Sandberg later tweeted a photo featuring the film's poster.

We have a title! #Shazam! Fury of the Gods

What gods? Why are they upset? Yes! pic.twitter.com/QPGJwjghUx - David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) August 22, 2020

The first Shazam! film was released in 2019. Directed by David F. Sandberg from a screenplay by Henry Gayden, and a story by Gayden and Darren Lemke, the film stars Asher Angel as Billy Batson, a teenage boy who can transform into an adult superhero, played by Zachary Levi. Mark Strong, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Djimon Hounsou also star. The plot follows Billy Batson, who is chosen by the ancient wizard Shazam as his new champion and receives various superpowers. Billy and his best friend Freddy Freeman (Grazer) must discover Billy's new powers in order to stop the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong) and the Seven Deadly Sins.

