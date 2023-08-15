SHARKNADO to Play in Cinemas For 10th Anniversary

Tickets are available for purchase now.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Tony Winner Matthew López Hopes to Bring Joy Through RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Photo 1 Interview: Matthew López on Writing & Directing RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Following Her INTO THE WOODS T Photo 2 Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS
Sara Bareilles & Michael R. Jackson Wrote ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Songs For New Broad Photo 3 Sara Bareilles & Michael R. Jackson Wrote ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Songs
Video: Watch the DICKS: THE MUSICAL Movie Trailer With Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Megan Photo 4 Video: Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally & More Lead the DICKS: THE MUSICAL Trailer

SHARKNADO to Play in Cinemas For 10th Anniversary

On August 15 & 16, fans will finally get the chance to relive the pop culture phenomenon that took the world by storm. It’s the 10 Year Anniversary and SHARKNADO and the creators are bringing on the celebration.

The Asylum and Rubey Entertainment present a special theatrical release of SHARKNADO: The 10th Anniversary Edition, featuring an all new remastered version with never-before-seen kills and thrills! Fans can catch the newly restored iconic moments from one of cinema’s greatest cult classics for two nights only on in select movie theatres nationwide. 

Fully remastered in 4k with hundreds of new visual effects, the story of a freak tornado that attacks Los Angeles with gale force winds, metric tons of water and thousands of nature’s most ruthless killers is finally ready for the big screen.  

Tickets are available for purchase at www.sharknado10th.com.

About The Asylum 

The Asylum is one of the world’s leading brand-orientated motion picture and tv studios. With a focus on high concept market driven entertainment, like the Sharknado franchise and the popular Black Summer and Z NATION TV series. The Asylum finances, produces and releases 25 films a year through its direct pipeline to the nation’s top platforms and its network of international partners. 

Since its founding in 1997, The Asylum has released more than 500 films and has built a library of over 250 original productions, including top-rated programs for Netflix, SYFY, Lifetime, Ion Television, Animal Planet, as well as Hallmark Channel, Sony Television, BET, and Universal TV. The Asylum’s apocalyptic thriller Black Summer was the #1 scripted series on its Netflix release and Season 2 is underway.

And its critically acclaimed action-horror series, Z Nation, is one of SYFY’s longest-running and highest-rated. In 2018 the company launched The Asylum Movie Channel -- an ad-supported entertainment network. With over two million hours watched per month, The Asylum Movie Channel is one of the top-rated OTT entertainment platforms. 

Rubey Entertainment

Rubey Entertainment is the industry’s premier provider of live, digital, and 3D entertainment, offering fans unparalleled access to the artists and content they want—when and how they want it—via broadband, TV, radio, wireless, theatrical, and retail. Since its founding in 1998 Rubey Entertainment has created and produced over hundreds of events, programs and performances working with top tier partners like AEG, EPIX, Live Nation, YouTube, Fathom Events, MTV, iTunes and AXS.

Rubey Entertainment has completed successful tour and album launch campaigns for clients including: Katy Perry, Rascal Flats, The Who, Bon Jovi, Celine Dion, Rod Stewart, Prince, Linkin Park, Usher, Garth Brooks, Black Eye Peas, and many others. Most recently Rubey Entertainment as a founding partner of Lexis Partners executed the ECA award winning live broadcast of League of Legends Worldwide Championship to over 600 global cinemas generating over $1MM+ in gross box office.

Rubey Entertainment is excited to continue to bring world-class entertainment to fans across the globe and celebrate its 25th anniversary. For more information visit www.rubeyentertainment.com/



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
SHINING VALE to Return For Season Two in October on STARZ Photo
SHINING VALE to Return For Season Two in October on STARZ

STARZ announced that the horror comedy “Shining Vale,” starring Emmy Award® nominee Courteney Cox (“Friends,” “Cougar Town”), Academy Award® nominee and Emmy Award® winner Greg Kinnear (As Good as It Gets, “The Kennedys”) and Academy Award® winner Mira Sorvino (“Hollywood,” “The Expecting”), will return for season two.

2
Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey & More to Be Honored By Academy Museum Photo
Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey & More to Be Honored By Academy Museum

The Academy Museum Gala will celebrate the acclaimed museum’s two-year anniversary and will honor three-time Academy Award-winner Meryl Streep, award-winning Michael B. Jordan, Academy Award-nominated Oprah Winfrey, and Academy Award-winning filmmaker and actor Sofia Coppola.

3
AMERICAN HORROR STORY Starring Kim Kardashian to Premiere in September Photo
AMERICAN HORROR STORY Starring Kim Kardashian to Premiere in September

FX has announced that American Horror Story: Delicate, featuring Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, and Cara Delevigne. The new season is partly based on Danielle Valentine’s thriller novel Delicate Condition. The new season of the anthology horror series will mark Kardashian's first major acting role. She stars in her reality show, The Kardashians.

4
ELEMENTAL Is Now Streaming on VUDU Photo
ELEMENTAL Is Now Streaming on VUDU

Elemental is now available to order on Vudu, Fandango’s premium on-demand video service. The film will be available to watch on the platform in SD, HD and UHD for $19.99. As an added bonus, Elemental fans can watch an exclusive extended preview from the film on Vudu’s YouTube channel now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

OWN's New Five-Part Docu-Series 'Time of Essence,' to Premiere on FridayOWN's New Five-Part Docu-Series 'Time of Essence,' to Premiere on Friday
Sebastián Yatra to Join Rafa Nadal For Practice Tennis MatchSebastián Yatra to Join Rafa Nadal For Practice Tennis Match
Hays Street Hart to Release 'Bridges' in OctoberHays Street Hart to Release 'Bridges' in October
McKenzie Stubbert to Release 'Waiting Room' on FridayMcKenzie Stubbert to Release 'Waiting Room' on Friday

Videos

Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer Video Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer
First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY Video
First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer Video
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
THE LION KING