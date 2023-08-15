SHARKNADO to Play in Cinemas For 10th Anniversary

On August 15 & 16, fans will finally get the chance to relive the pop culture phenomenon that took the world by storm. It’s the 10 Year Anniversary and SHARKNADO and the creators are bringing on the celebration.

The Asylum and Rubey Entertainment present a special theatrical release of SHARKNADO: The 10th Anniversary Edition, featuring an all new remastered version with never-before-seen kills and thrills! Fans can catch the newly restored iconic moments from one of cinema’s greatest cult classics for two nights only on in select movie theatres nationwide.

Fully remastered in 4k with hundreds of new visual effects, the story of a freak tornado that attacks Los Angeles with gale force winds, metric tons of water and thousands of nature’s most ruthless killers is finally ready for the big screen.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.sharknado10th.com.

About The Asylum

The Asylum is one of the world’s leading brand-orientated motion picture and tv studios. With a focus on high concept market driven entertainment, like the Sharknado franchise and the popular Black Summer and Z NATION TV series. The Asylum finances, produces and releases 25 films a year through its direct pipeline to the nation’s top platforms and its network of international partners.

Since its founding in 1997, The Asylum has released more than 500 films and has built a library of over 250 original productions, including top-rated programs for Netflix, SYFY, Lifetime, Ion Television, Animal Planet, as well as Hallmark Channel, Sony Television, BET, and Universal TV. The Asylum’s apocalyptic thriller Black Summer was the #1 scripted series on its Netflix release and Season 2 is underway.

And its critically acclaimed action-horror series, Z Nation, is one of SYFY’s longest-running and highest-rated. In 2018 the company launched The Asylum Movie Channel -- an ad-supported entertainment network. With over two million hours watched per month, The Asylum Movie Channel is one of the top-rated OTT entertainment platforms.

Rubey Entertainment

Rubey Entertainment is the industry’s premier provider of live, digital, and 3D entertainment, offering fans unparalleled access to the artists and content they want—when and how they want it—via broadband, TV, radio, wireless, theatrical, and retail. Since its founding in 1998 Rubey Entertainment has created and produced over hundreds of events, programs and performances working with top tier partners like AEG, EPIX, Live Nation, YouTube, Fathom Events, MTV, iTunes and AXS.

Rubey Entertainment has completed successful tour and album launch campaigns for clients including: Katy Perry, Rascal Flats, The Who, Bon Jovi, Celine Dion, Rod Stewart, Prince, Linkin Park, Usher, Garth Brooks, Black Eye Peas, and many others. Most recently Rubey Entertainment as a founding partner of Lexis Partners executed the ECA award winning live broadcast of League of Legends Worldwide Championship to over 600 global cinemas generating over $1MM+ in gross box office.

Rubey Entertainment is excited to continue to bring world-class entertainment to fans across the globe and celebrate its 25th anniversary. For more information visit www.rubeyentertainment.com/.