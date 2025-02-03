SEPTEMBER 5 Sets Digital and Blu-ray Release

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



September 5, the 2024 historical drama film, arrives to purchase or rent on Digital February 4, 2025 from Paramount Home Entertainment. The film will arrive on Blu-ray™ February 18.

Nominated for the Academy Award® for Best Original Screenplay, the Golden Globe® for Best Motion Picture, Drama, Outstanding Producer of a Theatrical Motion Picture by the Producers Guild of America, and Critics’ Choice Awards for Best Original Screenplay and Best Editing, SEPTEMBER 5 is a gripping and visceral thriller based on real events. The film details the hostage crisis at the 1972 Munich Olympics through the eyes of the American sports producers who covered the event live and changed television news forever.

Written, produced, and directed by Tim Fehlbaum, September 5 received raves at the Venice and Telluride Film Festivals and has since been Certified Fresh™ on Rotten Tomatoes®. The movie stars Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro, Ben Chaplin, and Leonie Benesch.

Fans who purchase September 5 on Digital will have access to nearly an hour of fascinating bonus content that delves into the significance of the historic broadcast from the 1972 Olympics and the extraordinary work that went into meticulously recreating that intense moment in time.

Bonus Content

Remaking Broadcast History — Join actors Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro, Ben Chaplin, and more as they share the challenges of portraying the real people tasked with reporting on the world's first televised hostage crisis.

A Meticulous Undertaking — See how an empty space was transformed into a stunning replica of the iconic 1972 broadcast studio where the ABC Sports team witnessed the unfolding tragedy.

On The Global Stage — The 1972 Munich Olympics marked a turning point in history, where the line between journalism and complicity blurred. Delve into the ethical and journalistic dilemmas faced by the team as they weighed reporting the news and potentially fueling further violence.

Screen Actors Guild Q&A – Discussion with writer, producer, and director Tim Fehlbaum, actors Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro, Ben Chaplin, and Leonie Benesch, and casting director Nancy Foy.

Producers Guild of America Q&A — A conversation with writer, producer, and director Tim Fehlbaum, p.g.a., producer Sean Penn, Philipp Trauer, p.g.a., Thomas Wöbke, p.g.a., and John Ira Palmer, p.g.a.

