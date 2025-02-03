SEPTEMBER 5 Sets Digital and Blu-ray Release

The movie has been nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards.
September 5, the 2024 historical drama film, arrives to purchase or rent on Digital February 4, 2025 from Paramount Home Entertainment. The film will arrive on Blu-ray™ February 18.
Nominated for the Academy Award® for Best Original Screenplay, the Golden Globe® for Best Motion Picture, Drama, Outstanding Producer of a Theatrical Motion Picture by the Producers Guild of America, and Critics’ Choice Awards for Best Original Screenplay and Best Editing, SEPTEMBER 5 is a gripping and visceral thriller based on real events. The film details the hostage crisis at the 1972 Munich Olympics through the eyes of the American sports producers who covered the event live and changed television news forever.
Written, produced, and directed by Tim Fehlbaum, September 5 received raves at the Venice and Telluride Film Festivals and has since been Certified Fresh™ on Rotten Tomatoes®. The movie stars Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro, Ben Chaplin, and Leonie Benesch.
Fans who purchase September 5 on Digital will have access to nearly an hour of fascinating bonus content that delves into the significance of the historic broadcast from the 1972 Olympics and the extraordinary work that went into meticulously recreating that intense moment in time.
