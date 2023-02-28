SEEKING BROTHER HUSBAND to Premiere in March on TLC

Follow four polyandrous relationships in various stages and their quests for more love in TLC's new series SEEKING BROTHER HUSBAND.

The show will document the ups and downs of adding additional husbands into family life and everything that happens in between as couples navigate boundaries and life-changing decisions. SEEKING BROTHER HUSBAND premieres on Sunday, March 26 at 10PM ET/PT on TLC and is available to stream the same day on discovery+.

SEEKING BROTHER HUSBAND Cast

Kenya (Houston, TX) - Kenya and Carl connect on a philosophical level and have been married for 26 years with three adult children. Tiger, husband number two, fulfills Kenya's emotional and physical needs, however, it's been 10 years and Kenya is seeking even more thrill, adventure and attention. Will she find a third brother husband and how will Carl and Tiger feel about another addition to the family?

Elisa (Los Angeles, CA) - Elisa and Mike are newlyweds with a long dating history. Elisa has a strong desire to have multiple husbands and is open for a lifestyle change. For Mike, however, there is admittedly some level of jealousy, yet he's willing to support Elisa's interest in the world of polyandry.

Kim (Asheville, NC) - Kim and Dustin have been married for 11 years. Vinson is their first brother husband and has a great relationship with both of them. Although Kim provides a safe and accepting space for him, Vinson isn't sure he's ready to share that with anyone beyond the three of them.

Chara (Atlanta, GA) - Chara has been with her husband Patrick for 13 years and even after they drifted apart, they still chose to stay together because of their emotional bond. They explored having another partner to fulfill all of Chara's needs, which is where Noble comes in. Noble tends to live the single-man's lifestyle yet Chara's ready to have a child. She is now faced with a decision of which brother husband to choose to be the biological father.

