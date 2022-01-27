SCRUBS Cast to Reunite for ATX Television Festival

Today, ATX TV Festival announced that the hit medical dramedy "Scrubs" will reunite at the festival as part of the Season 11 line-up, which will take place June 2-5, 2022, in Austin, TX.

Cast members Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn and Christa Miller are confirmed to participate in a live panel conversation in Austin.

The panel joins recently announced reunions for "Parenthood" and "Justified," all of which were postponed from the 2020 festival. Additional panelists and programming will be announced soon.

Camp Badges and General Programming Badges for the festival are on sale now. A limited number of Camp Badges will be available at an Early Bird price of $425 ($100 off), as well as a limited number of General Programming Badges for $250 ($75 off). To purchase your Badge Now and/or view the benefits of each Badge, please visit here.

ATX TV Festival is an annual event produced by ATX TV, taking place every June in Austin, TX. As the leading television festival, it brings together fans and industry to celebrate the television medium by looking at its history, where it is now, and where it is headed. The festival consists of screenings followed by Q&As, panels, and events (parties, live music, meet-ups, super-secret happy hours, etc) and is known for reunions of both classic shows and cult hits.

Screenings showcase never-aired pilots, cancelled too soon series, and current favorites, as well as world premieres of new series. Panels span from industry deep dives, to fan-focused conversations, along with discussions on representation (in front of and behind the camera) and responsibility in storytelling.

The ATX TV audience is comprised equally of consumers and industry professionals, and ATX Television Festival is the only place they come together as one community to discuss and celebrate all aspects of #TVTogether.

