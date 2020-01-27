SAVED BY THE BELL Reboot Reveals Remaining New Cast Members

Variety reports that the upcoming "Saved by the Bell" reboot has rounded out its leading cast.

Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Pena, and Belmont Cameli have joined the series.

Josie Totah and John Michael Higgins were already signed on. Returning original cast members include Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

Velazquez plays Daisy, a smart, ambitious sophomore who is excited at the prospect of attending Bayside High after her local school gets shut down. Hoog plays Mac Morris, the handsome, charming, privileged son of Governor Zack Morris. Pascual-Pena plays Aisha, Daisy's fun-loving, but ultracompetitive best friend. Cameli plays Jamie Spano, the captain of the Bayside football team and Jessie's sensitive man-child son.

Read the original story on Variety.





