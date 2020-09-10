SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Will Premiere Season 46 on Oct. 3
The show airs live on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT.
"Saturday Night Live" will launch its 46th season on Oct. 3 and air live on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT.
The show will originate from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center.
More information on the new season will be announced at a later date.
"Saturday Night Live" goes into the Sept. 20 Emmy Awards with 15 nominations, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.
"Saturday Night Live" is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.
Related Articles View More TV Stories