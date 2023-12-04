SALTBURN is Coming to Prime Video This Month

Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn starring Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, and Rosamund Pike streams globally on Prime Video December 22, 2023.

Academy Award winning filmmaker Fennell (Promising Young Woman) brings us a beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire.

Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.

The cast also includes Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe, and Carey Mulligan.

Watch the new trailer here: