Ryan Merriman, Adam Hampton, Peter Greene and Hayley McFarland Join OUT OF EXILE

Through Films announced today Ryan Merriman (Pretty Little Liars, 42), Peter Greene (Pulp Fiction, Training Day, The Mask) and Hayley McFarland (The Conjuring, Lie to Me, Agnes) have been cast in Out of Exile, a crime thriller from Emmy award-winning filmmaker Kyle Kauwika Harris. Through Films and Perm Machine, in association with Freestyle Creative and Axtion Pictures, announced Merriman, Greene, and McFarland will join the thriller's top-billed cast Adam Hampton (90 Feet From Home, Play It Loud), Karrie Cox (Dark Was the Night, Don't Leave Home) and Kyle Jacob Henry (Infamous) with additional casting underway. Kyle Kauwika Harris wrote the script and will direct.

"I'm so excited to be working with this incredible cast to bring life to a powerful story about violence and the legacy of generational trauma. Oklahoma is home and makes a perfect backdrop for this film and we're excited to be going into producing in October in a safe and responsible way" said, Harris.

Harris is best known for his feature documentary, I Stand: The Guardians of the Water which took home an Emmy at the 2020 National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Heartland Emmy Awards. Harris is repped at Mosaic in Los Angeles, CA.

Out of Exile follows Gabriel Russell (Hampton), a recently paroled thief who tries to balance his life and mend a troubled family as an FBI agent (Merriman) hunts down Gabriel and his crew after a botched armored car robbery. Greene has been cast to play a reticent crime boss sharing a violent history with Gabriel, while McFarland is set to star as Gabriel's estranged daughter.



Production is officially slated for principal photography in central Oklahoma in October. Out of Exile is gearing up to hire more than 50 local crew as well as local extras with the Oklahoma Film Enhancement Rebate Program playing a vital role in the project.



Jacob Ryan Snovel (Agnes, Climate of the Hunter), Independent Spirit Award nominated, Emmy and Gotham Award-winning producers Marcus and Karrie Cox (Tangerine, Adult Beginners), Alex Palmer (Iké Boys) and Kelley Gann (She's the Eldest) are confirmed to produce.

