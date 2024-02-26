Ryan Gosling Will Perform 'I'm Just Ken' at the Oscars

Ryan Gosling is officially bringing Ken to the Oscars.

The La La Land actor, nominated for his role in Barbie, will be performing the film's "I'm Just Ken" at this year's Oscars, Variety reports.

The Mark Ronson-produced power ballad is also nominated for Best Original Song, as is "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish. Eilish's performance has not yet been confirmed, although she performed the track at the recent GRAMMY Awards.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 96th Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 10, at the new time of 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT. The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show in the coming weeks.

To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken. From Academy Award-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig (“Little Women,” “Lady Bird”), BARBIE stars Oscar®-nominees Margot Robbie (“Bombshell,” “I, Tonya” “Promising Young Woman,” and “Saltburn”) and Ryan Gosling (“La La Land,” “Blade Runner 2049”) as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera (“Superstore,” “How to Train Your Dragon” films), Kate McKinnon (“Bombshell,” “Saturday Night Live”), Michael Cera (“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” “Juno”), Ariana Greenblatt (“Avengers: Infinity War”), Issa Rae (HBO’s “Insecure”), Rhea Perlman (“I’ll See You in My Dreams,” “Matilda”), and Will Ferrell (“Anchorman” films, “Talladega Nights”).

The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, GRAMMY®-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar®-winner Helen Mirren.

BARBIE is directed by Greta Gerwig from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story,” “The Squid and the Whale”), based on Barbie by Mattel.

Produced by Oscar nominee David Heyman (“Marriage Story,” “Gravity”), Margot Robbie (“I, Tonya,” “Promising Young Woman,” and “Saltburn”), Tom Ackerley (“I, Tonya,” “Promising Young Woman,” and “Saltburn”) and Robbie Brenner. Executive produced by Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Ynon Kreiz, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich and Cate Adams. Barbie with ASL is interpreted by Leila Hanaumi.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures