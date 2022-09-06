Ruth B. to Perform A JAZZMAN'S BLUES Original Song at TIFF

On Sunday, September 11th, singer-songwriter Ruth B. will perform "Paper Airplanes" at the World Premiere of the new Tyler Perry film, A JAZZMAN'S BLUES, during this year's Toronto International Film Festival.

The performance will take place at Roy Thomson Hall and marks the live debut of "Paper Airplanes," which multi-platinum artist Ruth B. and two-time Academy Award nominee / 5-time Grammy winner Terence Blanchard wrote and recorded specifically for A JAZZMAN'S BLUES. The track was produced by Oscar and Grammy winning producer, D'Mile and Ruth B..

"Paper Airplanes" can also be heard in the film's trailer and is available on the upcoming Milan Records soundtrack for A JAZZMAN'S BLUES.

A sweeping tale of forbidden love, A JAZZMAN'S BLUES unspools forty years of secrets and lies soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South.

Written, directed and produced by Academy Award honoree Tyler Perry, the film stars Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer as star-crossed lovers Bayou and Leanne alongside an ensemble cast that includes Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Milauna Jemai Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young and Ryan Eggold.

The film features an original song performed by Ruth B., songs arranged and produced by multi-Grammy winner & two-time Academy Award nominee Terence Blanchard, music by Aaron Zigman and choreography by Debbie Allen.

Listen to the track here: