Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ruth B. to Perform A JAZZMAN'S BLUES Original Song at TIFF

Ruth B. to Perform A JAZZMAN'S BLUES Original Song at TIFF

A JAZZMAN'S BLUES will make its World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, September 11.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 06, 2022  

On Sunday, September 11th, singer-songwriter Ruth B. will perform "Paper Airplanes" at the World Premiere of the new Tyler Perry film, A JAZZMAN'S BLUES, during this year's Toronto International Film Festival.

The performance will take place at Roy Thomson Hall and marks the live debut of "Paper Airplanes," which multi-platinum artist Ruth B. and two-time Academy Award nominee / 5-time Grammy winner Terence Blanchard wrote and recorded specifically for A JAZZMAN'S BLUES. The track was produced by Oscar and Grammy winning producer, D'Mile and Ruth B..

"Paper Airplanes" can also be heard in the film's trailer and is available on the upcoming Milan Records soundtrack for A JAZZMAN'S BLUES.

A sweeping tale of forbidden love, A JAZZMAN'S BLUES unspools forty years of secrets and lies soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South.

Written, directed and produced by Academy Award honoree Tyler Perry, the film stars Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer as star-crossed lovers Bayou and Leanne alongside an ensemble cast that includes Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Milauna Jemai Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young and Ryan Eggold.

The film features an original song performed by Ruth B., songs arranged and produced by multi-Grammy winner & two-time Academy Award nominee Terence Blanchard, music by Aaron Zigman and choreography by Debbie Allen.

Listen to the track here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2022 - Where to Watch HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL & More New Releases!Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2022 - Where to Watch HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL & More New Releases!
September 4, 2022

This September, Broadway fans can wind down from summer with a stacked lineup of new albums, concerts, television shows, and movies to binge. From the new live capture of Heathers: the Musical on the West End to the highly-anticipated Hocus Pocus 2, check out what's coming to streaming services this month!
VIDEO: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Season 14 Reunion TrailerVIDEO: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Season 14 Reunion Trailer
September 2, 2022

This season, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield and Drew Sidora returned. Former friend Marlo Hampton was back, and this time, holding her very own peach. Newest Housewife Sanya Richards-Ross joined as a four-time Gold Medal Olympian, mother, wife, and businesswoman. Watch the new video trailer now!
Christopher Martin to Release New Single 'Guaranteed'Christopher Martin to Release New Single 'Guaranteed'
September 2, 2022

The feel good easy-vibe song, produced by Robert Livingston is the follow-up single to “You’ll Never Find.”  Christopher maintains his smooth modern vocals with a touch of soul.  Martin’s vocal styling and lyrics make him the ultimate lovers tour guide, hitting the right spots.
Rufus Kampa Joins THE CROWN as Prince WilliamRufus Kampa Joins THE CROWN as Prince William
September 2, 2022

The season will also feature Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major.
VIDEO: Christine Baranski Reveals How Broadway Contributed to THE GOOD FIGHTVIDEO: Christine Baranski Reveals How Broadway Contributed to THE GOOD FIGHT
September 2, 2022

BroadwayWorld sat down with Christine Baranski ahead of the premiere to discuss saying goodbye to Diane Lockhart in The Good Fight after six seasons, what it was like tackling real-life issues through the series, and how Broadway has contributed to the series throughout its six seasons. Watch the new video interview now!