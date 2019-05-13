RuPaul's DragCon and TikTok Partner on #ServingRealness Social Campaign, TikTok to Serve as Main Stage Sponsor of RuPaul's DragCon LA

World of Wonder, the Emmy-winning production company behind RuPaul's Drag Race as well as RuPaul's DragCon LA and NYC has partnered with TikTok, the global mobile video platform, who will serve as the MAIN STAGE sponsor of this year's events. TikTok will take over the MAIN STAGE runway at both DragCon LA and NYC, which will feature performances throughout the weekend available for all attendees to experience.

The two brands, both recognized globally as cultural phenomena, have today launched social campaign leading up to the festival called #ServingRealness, in which TikTok users can follow World of Wonder and "show their true selves" living their best drag life in their own unique ways with pride through the platform. TikTok users who participate in the campaign and use the hashtag will have their videos selected to appear on the mainstage LED screen throughout the DragCon LA weekend. Also launching on TikTok at DragCon are new in-app effects including 'Glamour Zoom,' a special effect that brings users to the Werk Room virtually, a drag queen beauty filter, and animated stickers with famous catchphrases including "sashay away" "sickening" and "you better werk!"

"TikTok celebrates people joyfully putting their real self out there - whether they are sharing videos about feeling brave or having fun, or simply having fun watching others do their thing," said Stefan Heinrich, Head of Global Marketing at TikTok. "We are excited to launch new effects in TikTok in honor of DragCon, and can't wait to see content that serves realness from drag fans, other communities and superstars alike."

World of Wonder has also launched its own TikTok account, with content that will include behind-the-scenes exclusive moments from the company's SVOD, WOW Presents Plus; RuPaul's Drag Race drag queens and other creator talent will participate.

"For years, we've been successfully expanding the World of Wonder brand from linear programming to also encompass a massive digital footprint, direct-to-consumer projects, and live events," said World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato. "We're thrilled to partner with TikTok at RuPaul's DragCon, as another extension of our social footprint, to encourage fans to let their true selves shine."

Programming on the TikTok-sponsored Runway at DragCon LA will include performances by Adore Delano, Allie X, Rebecca Black, Nikki Blonksy, Mark Kanemura, and more.

RuPaul's DragCon LA returns to the Los Angeles Convention Center May 24th-26th. Tickets are available at RuPaulsDragCon.com.

For more than two decades, award-winning production company World of Wonder has introduced audiences to new worlds, talent and ideas that have shaped culture. Programming highlights include: Emmy® Award winning "RuPaul's Drag Race" (VH1/Logo), "Million Dollar Listing" LA & NY (Bravo), "Dancing Queen" (Netflix), "Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce" (Fuse), and "Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric" (National Geographic); award-winning films and documentaries including "Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures," "Menendez: Blood Brothers," "Inside Deep Throat," "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," "I Am Britney Jean," "In Vogue: The Editor's Eye," "Carrie Fisher's Wishful Drinking," "Monica in Black and White," Emmy-winning "The Last Beekeeper," and Emmy-winning "Out of Iraq." Seven of WOW's films have premiered at the Sundance Film festival including "Becoming Chaz" and "Party Monster." World of Wonder has also created a substantial digital footprint with its Youtube channel WOWPresents (1M+ subs), SVOD digital platform WOW Presents Plus, along with an award-winning blog, The WOW Report. World of Wonder's bi-annual RuPaul's DragCon is the world's largest drag culture convention, welcoming 100,000 attendees across LA and NYC in 2018. Co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey authored The World According to Wonder, celebrating decades of production, which can be found online at http://worldofwonder.net/. Randy and Fenton were honored with the IDA Pioneer Award in December 2014, celebrating exceptional achievement, leadership, and vision in the nonfiction and documentary community, named to Variety's Reality Leaders List in 2017, and chosen for the OUT100 list in 2018 for their trailblazing work in the LGBTQ+ community. World of Wonder was also selected for Realscreen's 2018 Global 100 list, which recognizes the top international non-fiction and unscripted production companies working in the industry today. World of Wonder creates out of a historic building/gallery space in the heart of Hollywood.

TikTok is the world's leading destination for short-form mobile videos. Our mission is to capture and present the world's creativity, knowledge, and moments that matter in everyday life. TikTok empowers everyone to be a creator directly from their smartphones, and is committed to building a community by encouraging users to share their passion and creative expression through their videos. TikTok has offices in Beijing, Berlin, Jakarta, London, Los Angeles, Moscow, Mumbai, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, and Tokyo. In 2018, TikTok was one of the most downloaded apps in the world. TikTok is available worldwide for iOS and Android.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You