'RuPaul's Drag Race Live!' to Celebrate 1,000th Show with Live Broadcast

On March 15, the Las Vegas stage show RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! will reach its 1,000th show milestone, which WOW Presents Plus will broadcast LIVE from Sin City as a stand-alone special. WOW Presents Plus is additionally set to premiere the highly anticipated second season of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! Untucked’ on April 4, with reigning winner of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 16, Nymphia Wind, joining the cast.

The ‘RuPaul's Drag Race Live!’ residency premiered on the VEGAS STRIP in 2020 at legendary venue The Flamingo and is performed by a rotating cast of past competitors from the ‘RuPaul's Drag Race’ global franchise. Throughout the residency’s five years, over 30 queens from across THE FRANCHISE have graced The Flamingo stage. Set to perform in the 1,000th show special are the residency’s current cast members, Asia O’Hara, Ginger Minj, Jaida Essence Hall, Kylie Sonique Love, Morphine Love Dion, and Plane Jane, alongside surprise special guests. The WOW Presents Plus global broadcast of the performance will begin at 9:30pm PT on March 15, following which it will live permanently on the platform.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! Untucked’ transports viewers backstage of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!,’ showcasing a heartwarming cast of fan-favorite queens and following them through their daily lives on the Vegas strip. The first season premiered in 2024 as WOW Presents Plus’ highest rated original series since the platform’s launch in 2017, with the new show praised as an authentic and entertaining look behind the curtain of working drag queens. Season two will continue the format established in season one, and add Nymphia Wind to the cast of returning queens: Derrick Barry, Bosco, Lawrence Chaney, Kennedy Davenport, and Latrice Royale.

The 1,000th show broadcast and ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! Untucked’ season two will air alongside WOW Presents Plus’ extensive library of both original and licensed content, the entire catalog of the global Drag Race franchise, and more. Tickets to ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!’ are available here.

