RuPaul, Bob Odenkirk Will Guest on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of Feb. 17-21.

Monday, Feb. 17 - Kelly and Ryan welcome RUPAUL to talk about the series "RuPaul's Drag Race." ZOEY DEUTCH discusses the film "Buffaloed," and "Live" kicks off "Travel Week" with tips, tricks and bargains all week long, starting with "Girls Trips" with SAMANTHA BROWN.

Tuesday, Feb. 18 - The WINNER OF THE DAYTONA 500 stops by "Live," and ANYA TAYLOR-JOY sits down with Kelly and Ryan to chat about her role in the film "EMMA." Also, The Points Guy BRIAN KELLY details "Airport Travel Made Easy!"

Wednesday, Feb. 19 - NATHAN FILLION returns to "Live" to speak about "The Rookie," the IMPRACTICAL JOKERS preview the film "Impractical Jokers: The Movie" and indie band FITZ AND THE TANTRUMS performs the song "I Just Wanna Shine."

Thursday, Feb. 20 - Kelly and Ryan discuss "Better Call Saul" with BOB ODENKIRK and the television series "Locke & Key" with DARBY STANCHFIELD. Plus, MONICA MANGIN shares travel hacks with the "Live" audience.

Friday, Feb. 21 - MONICA MANGIN returns with the latest travel bargains as the culmination of "Live's Travel Week."



"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.





Related Articles View More TV Stories