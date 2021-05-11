Rosie O'Donnell & More Play Poker for a Cause

In addition to O'Donnell, newly confirmed celebrities that will participate in the June 12th charity poker night include Diedrich Bader, Keith Morrison, Holly Robinson Peete, Rodney Peete, Thomas Gibson, Brad Garrett, Daryl Evans, Steven Weber, BD Wong, Joely Fisher, and Jim Beaver.



Primetime EmmyÂ®-winner Ed Asner presents the 9th Annual Ed Asner & Friends Celebrity Poker Night where poker fans are invited to participate in a live online event featuring their favorite celebrities as opponents. Using the all-new platform Poker 501, participants are able to interact with their celebrity table mates all night long! A suggested donation of $250 secures your buy-in and all proceeds go to charity.



The event benefits The Ed Asner Family Center (TEAFC), an all-encompassing resource dedicated to helping neurodivergent individuals (and their families). The Ed Asner Family Center is a nonprofit, co-founded by Navah Paskowitz-Asner and Matthew Asner, whose mission is to be a one-stop shop for those with special needs and their families seeking wholeness in all attitudes of life.



Previously announced celebrity participants include Michael Shannon, Jake Tapper, Ron Funches, Lou Diamond Phillips, Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Daryl Hannah, Danny Bonaduce, Greg Proops, Haley Joel Osment, Mary Trump, Richard Kind, Natasha Henstridge, Jill Whelan, Willie Garson, Michael Ian Black, Mira Sorvino, Dave Foley, Matthew Modine, Michael McKean, Nicholas Gonzalez and Tom Arnold. Aimee Man will be this year's intermission performing artist.