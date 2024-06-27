Rosario Dawson, André Holland, & More Join TERMINATOR ZERO Anime Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Additional cast has just joined the upcoming Terminator Zero anime series for Netflix including Rosario Dawson, André Holland, Sonoya Mizuno, and Ann Dowd.

Dawson will play Kokoro, an advanced AI and Japan's answer to Skynet, if brought online, Kokoro will be endowed with the same power as Skynet. Kokoro must calculate for itself: is humanity the plague Skynet believes? Or are human beings worth saving?

André Holland is Malcolm Lee, a genius computer programmer and father of three, Malcolm Lee is haunted by prophetic nightmares of an apocalyptic future. He's spent the last decade creating a secret artificial intelligence that he believes will be humanity's last hope.

Sonoya Mizuno joins as Eiko who, coming from a post-Judgement Day 2022, is a resistance fighter sent back in time to stop Malcolm from launching Kokoro.

Ann Dowd is the Prophet, the philosophical guide for the human resistance, a light shepherding survivors in the darkness of the unknown future ahead.

As previously announced, the new anime series, TERMINATOR ZERO, is coming to Netflix on “Judgement Day”, August 29th, 2024. The anime hails from Japanese animation studio Production IG (Ghost in the Shell). The eight-episode series will be part of the Terminator universe but will center around new characters. It will be the first-ever iteration of the franchise to be animated.

2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity.

Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet’s impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children.

Photo Credits: Jamie McCarthy and Dylan Coulter

