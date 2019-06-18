Ron Lynch, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Alyssa Limperis, Jenny Zigrino, Will Weldon & Brooks Wheelan Join Cast Of TOO LATE

Firemark Media announced today that Ron Lynch ("Bob's Burgers"), Mary Lynn Rajskub ("24"), Alyssa Limperis ("Comedy Bang Bang"), Jenny Zigrino (BAS SANTA TWO),Will Weldon ("This is Not Happening") and Brooks Wheelan ("Saturday Night Live") have been cast alongside Fred Armisen in the upcoming horror/comedy TOO LATE, directed by D.W. Thomas. Based on a script by Tom Becker, the film will be produced by Ryan Lacen and Anthony Baldino, and will be executive produced by Lonnie Ramati. Jack De Sena ("Chris & Jack"), Billy Breed ("GREEN BOOK"), Paul Danke ("The Comedy Garage") and Dwayne Perkins ("Funny You Should Ask") round out the cast. Jessica Sherman ("The Strain," "Bates Motel" and Oscar-winning short Skin) is set as casting director. Shooting on the film that revolves around the LA underground comedy scene is set for later this month in Los Angeles.

TOO LATE is the story of a lonely assistant who finally finds love and must escape her monster of a boss before she and her new love become his next meal.

Lynch, who will play the lead 'Bob Devore' in the film, is a stand-up comedian, actor, and writer who has appeared in a number of movies and television shows, including the Comedy Central Show "Corporate," "Corpse Tub," Comedy Central's "Another Period," "Dope State," IFC's "Comedy Bang! Bang!," and "Portlandia," and Fox's "Bob's Burgers."

Rajskub is best known for the role of Chloe O'Brien on Fox's "24." She has also recently appeared in the hit Universal comedy NIGHT SCHOOL opposite Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish, and on the shows "Now Apocalypse," "Hawaii Five-O" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." She will next be seen in the independent features DINNER IN AMERICA and A WORLD AWAY.

This is the inaugural feature film for Firemark Media, which was founded by D.W. Thomas and her husband Tom Becker in 2017.





