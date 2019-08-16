Roles Cast For MORTAL KOMBAT Reboot

Deadline reports that a series of young actors has been cast to play iconic video game characters in the new Mortal Kombat reboot. Ludi Lin (Aquaman, Power Rangers), newcomer Sisi Stringer and Mechad Brooks (Supergirl, True Blood) will play Liu Kang, Mileena and Jackson "Jax" Bridges. respectively. Tadanobu Asano (Thor: Ragnarok, Mongol: The Rise of Genghis Khan) is in negotiations to play Raiden.

The reboot will be director Simon McQuoid's first feature film, with a screenplay by Greg Russo.

There have been two Mortal Kombat movies already--one released in 1995, and a sequel released in 1997. They are based off of the fighting video game, a phenomenon that has been revamped every few years since 1992.

The reboot is scheduled for release in March of 2021.

