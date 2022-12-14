Rodney Rothman Closes Broadcast Direct Deal With Fox Entertainment

FOX Entertainment and Modern Magic, an innovation-focused media company founded by Academy Award winning filmmaker Rodney Rothman (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and producing partner, Adam Rosenberg, have entered into a broadcast direct agreement to develop animated programming for FOX Network. The announcement was made TODAY by FOX Entertainment's President of Entertainment, Michael Thorn.

Under their recently launched company, Modern Magic, will develop and produce a new wave of half-hour and hour-long animated series for FOX. Content created under the broadcast direct deal will be fully owned and distributed by FOX Entertainment and produced by its Emmy Award winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment. Modern Magic will also look to partner on a variety of projects with additional animation production studios under its deal with FOX and Bento Box as the studio.

"What I love about Rodney is there are NO LIMITS to his creative, comedic genius, whether it's reimagining iconic franchises, shaping instant cult classics, or writing laughs for Letterman," said Thorn. "This direct deal with Rodney and Adam greatly expands our fast-growing Animation Domination slate, which is a key pillar to our growth strategy here in the U.S. and abroad."

"Michael and his team at FOX Entertainment are undisputed all-time champions of broadcast animation; their record speaks for itself. At Modern Magic we're committed to exploring the boundaries of what popular animated storytelling can be in the 21st Century, and this partnership Fox has extended is a true opportunity and much-appreciated vote of confidence for us and the worldwide community of ambitious, amazing artists that we're grateful to work with," said Rothman.

About Modern Magic

Modern Magic is a media company focused on creating innovative event animation and live action entertainment for the 21st Century audience. Since its founding in 2021, it has established a vibrant slate of projects with studio partners across Hollywood, including Columbia Pictures, Illumination, Interscope, Warner Bros., Sony Pictures Animation, Skydance, Picturestart, FX, Sony Pictures Television and 20th Television.

About FOX Entertainment

With a legacy spanning more than 35-years, FOX Entertainment is one of the world's most recognizable media brands and a prolific content producer across its iconic broadcast network and both owned and third-party streaming platforms. Known for its independent, innovative spirit and provocative, groundbreaking storytelling, the company was reinvented in 2019 with the formation of the new FOX Entertainment.

While maintaining its leadership in broadcast television (9-1-1, The Simpsons, The Cleaning Lady, Hell's Kitchen, LEGO Masters), the company is actively building a portfolio of businesses and library of owned original content.

To date, FOX Entertainment's long-term growth strategy has included the acquisitions of award-winning animation studio Bento Box (Bob's Burgers, The Great North, Krapopolis, Grimsburg, HouseBroken), entertainment platform TMZ, and global production studio MarVista Entertainment, as well as the formation of landmark culinary and lifestyle content venture Studio Ramsay Global (Next Level Chef) in partnership with the legendary Gordon Ramsay.

The company also established its in-house unscripted studio FOX Alternative Entertainment (The Masked Singer, I Can See Your Voice, Name That Tune), FOX Entertainment Studios (Monarch, Animal Control) to develop scripted content, the worldwide content sales division, FOX Entertainment Global and Web3 media and creative technology studio Blockchain Creative Labs.