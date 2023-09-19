Robin Roberts to Lead New ABC News Studios Production Unit

“Kerry Washington: Thicker Than Water - A Conversation with Robin Roberts,” airs Sunday, Sept. 24, at 10:00 p.m. EDT/9:00 p.m. CDT on ABC, next day on Hulu.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Musical Scene Photo 1 Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December Photo 2 WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December
THE LITTLE MERMAID Is Now Streaming on Disney+ Featuring Cut Song Photo 3 THE LITTLE MERMAID Is Now Streaming on Disney+ With Cut Song
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song By Alan Menken & Lin-Manuel Miran Photo 4 Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song

Robin Roberts to Lead New ABC News Studios Production Unit

ABC News Studios announced a new production unit led by ABC News’ “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts that will produce a wide range of original, narrative nonfiction projects, including specials, nonfiction series and documentaries for ABC Network, Hulu and Disney+.

The production unit is actively commissioning and developing projects across multiple genres and formats that are a natural extension of Roberts’ background covering pop culture, newsmakers and world events over her 20+ year career. Its creation establishes a dedicated team within ABC News Studios committed to those stories. This new unit expands Roberts’ current production portfolio, which includes Rock’n Robin Productions ― the full-service, Emmy® Award-winning production company that launched in 2014.

“I’m thrilled to now have a home within ABC News Studios to produce projects I really care about,” said Roberts. “This production team will be focused on heartfelt storytelling that reveals the mosaic of humanity.”

“Robin Roberts’ career is a masterclass in powerful storytelling that, over the years, has left an indelible mark on ABC News and people around the world,” said ABC News President Kim Godwin. “This dedicated ABC News Studios production unit will make it possible for Robin to seamlessly produce more premium, original content about extraordinary people and places like only Robin can.”

“Robin’s unique brand of storytelling infuses heart and soul into everything she does,” said Mike Kelley, vice president and head of ABC News Studios. “I couldn’t be more excited about the projects this unit will produce, which I know will enrich the lives of our viewers.”

For the unit’s inaugural project, Roberts sat down with actor, director and producer Kerry Washington for a network exclusive interview ahead of the release of her upcoming memoir, “Thicker Than Water.” In the wide-ranging interview, Washington opens up about intimate details of her life for the first time, including her childhood, acting career and activism, and a family secret that turned her world upside down. She also talks about the mental health challenges she’s faced when it comes to body image, childhood traumas, and depression.

The one-hour primetime special edition of “20/20,” “Kerry Washington: THICKER THAN WATER - A Conversation with Robin Roberts,” airs Sunday, Sept. 24, at 10:00 p.m. EDT/9:00 p.m. CDT on ABC, next day on Hulu.

Jonathan Blakely will serve as executive producer of the unit, reporting to THE HEAD of ABC News Studios, Mike Kelley. Previously, Blakely launched and executive produced “60 Minutes+” for CBS News. In his decade-plus career there, he held a number of senior management and production roles with stints at “60 Minutes,” “CBS This Morning,” “CBS Evening News” and CBSN.

Katie Conway will be senior producer for the unit overseeing development and production from Los Angeles. Conway is a seven-time Emmy Award winner who previously served as a supervising producer at ABC News’ “Good Morning America,” leading booking and editorial efforts on a wide range of topics. Producer Danielle Genet and production coordinator Kayla Simmons will also join the unit.

The special edition of “20/20,” “Kerry Washington: THICKER THAN WATER - A Conversation with Robin Roberts,” is a production of ABC’s “20/20” and ABC News Studios. “20/20”’s executive producer Janice Johnston and ABC News Studios’ Blakely are executive producers.

Watch the new trailer here:

About Robin Roberts

Robin Roberts is co-anchor of ABC’s “Good Morning America” and President of Rock’n Robin Productions. Under her leadership, “Good Morning America” has won numerous Emmy Awards for Outstanding Morning Program and the 2017 People’s Choice Award for Favorite Daytime TV Hosting Team.

In 2014, Roberts launched Rock’n Robin Productions, an independent production company creating original broadcast and digital programming. Roberts began contributing to “Good Morning America” in 1995 and was named co-anchor in May 2005. Prior to that, Roberts was a host of ESPN’s “SportsCenter” and contributed to “NFL PrimeTime.”

Photo: ABC News/Heidi Gutman*



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
ABC News Renews IMPACT x NIGHTLINE For Season Two on Hulu Photo
ABC News Renews IMPACT x NIGHTLINE For Season Two on Hulu

Featuring hard-hitting investigative reporting from ABC News anchors Diane Sawyer, Juju Chang and Janai Norman, plus correspondents Rachel Scott, Matt Rivers, Selina Wang, Megan Ryte and more, the new season takes viewers into the field each week to examine the headlines, giving audiences new insight.

2
THE SIMPSONS Season 34 Coming to Disney+ In October Photo
THE SIMPSONS Season 34 Coming to Disney+ In October

Season 34 also marks an exciting milestone – the 750th episode of “The Simpsons” titled “Homer’s Adventures Through The Windshield Glass.” The season features guest voice appearances from Fred Armisen, Anna Faris, Will Forte, Simu Liu, Lizzo, Rob Lowe, Melissa McCarthy, Jade Novah, Aubrey Plaza, John Roberts, and more.

3
Video: Watch the QUANTUM LEAP Season Two Trailer Photo
Video: Watch the QUANTUM LEAP Season Two Trailer

The series stars Raymond Lee (“Dr. Ben Song”), Caitlin Bassett (“Addison Augustine”), Ernie Hudson (“Herbert ‘Magic’ Williams”), Mason Alexander Park (“Ian Wright”), Nanrisa Lee (“Jenn Chu”), along with newly added Season 2 series regulars Eliza Taylor (“Hannah Carson”) and Peter Gadiot (“Tom Westfall”). Watch the video trailer now!

4
MAXINES BABY: THE TYLER PERRY STORY to Premiere at AFI Festival Photo
MAXINE'S BABY: THE TYLER PERRY STORY to Premiere at AFI Festival

MAXINE’S BABY: THE TYLER PERRY STORY, directed by Gelila Bekele and Armani Ortiz, grants the audience unfettered access to the inner world of Tyler Perry, whose story has never fully been told, as he becomes a father and a media mogul with a mission to pave his own road to the top. The film is a profound lesson on remembering where you came from.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

THE ANNE FRANK GIFT SHOP to Run at the Monica Film Center Followed by Engagement at the Milky Way RestaurantTHE ANNE FRANK GIFT SHOP to Run at the Monica Film Center Followed by Engagement at the Milky Way Restaurant
Tyler Childers' 2024 Tour Sells Out Instantly; Including Back-To-Back Nights at New York's Madison Square GardenTyler Childers' 2024 Tour Sells Out Instantly; Including Back-To-Back Nights at New York's Madison Square Garden
DARK WINDS Renewed For Season Three On AMC And AMC+DARK WINDS Renewed For Season Three On AMC And AMC+
Chappell Roan Adds New Dates to 'The Midwest Princess Tour'; Opening For Olivia Rodrigo on 'GUTS' TourChappell Roan Adds New Dates to 'The Midwest Princess Tour'; Opening For Olivia Rodrigo on 'GUTS' Tour

Videos

Disney+ Shares PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS Teaser Video
Disney+ Shares PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS Teaser
Disney+ Debuts Marvel's New LOKI Season Two Featurette Video
Disney+ Debuts Marvel's New LOKI Season Two Featurette
Watch Brie Larson's LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY Apple Series Trailer Video
Watch Brie Larson's LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY Apple Series Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
SHUCKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
WICKED
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG