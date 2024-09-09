Robin Roberts to Host Emmys Primetime Special on Friday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ABC News anchor Robin Roberts hosts “The 76th Emmys®: A Night of Firsts,” airing FRIDAY, SEPT. 13 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), sharing a captivating look at this year’s Emmy® Award nominees who are BREAKING BARRIERS and shattering ceilings just hours before television’s biggest stars hit the red carpet in anticipation of this year’s 76th Emmy Awards.

The primetime special gives viewers insight into the milestone moments, historic nominations, and powerful storytelling that has defined an epic year of firsts for this year’s television season. Interviews with actor Hiroyuki Sanada, star of the most-nominated series on television, FX drama “Shōgun,” as well as first-time nominees Lionel Boyce, star of FX’s “The Bear,” and Lily Gladstone, star of the Hulu miniseries “Under the Bridge.” Roberts also sits down for a revealing interview with television icon Carol Burnett, who talks about her career spanning more than 70 years on the small screen where she continues to create memories for generations of television viewers around the world.

Also featured is ABC News correspondent Chris Connolly with the first father-son duo to host the Emmys, actors Eugene and Dan Levy, as well as Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Meryl Streep from Hulu’s breakout hit “Only Murders in the Building.” Connelly also visits the set of ABC’s upcoming drama “High Potential” with star Kaitlin Olson and her husband, Rob McElhenney, who are both nominated for their respective roles on “Hacks” and “Welcome to Wrexham.”

“The 76th Emmys: A Night of Firsts” is a special edition of “20/20.” David Sloan serves as senior executive producer, and Janice Johnston is the executive producer. Katie Conway, Joseph Diaz, Monica Escobedo and Eboni Griffin are senior producers.

Then, leading up to television’s biggest night, Robin Roberts will be joined by ABC News correspondent Will Reeve to host “On the Red Carpet: Live at the Emmys,” the official preshow of the “76th Emmy Awards,” airing SUNDAY, SEPT. 15 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT/4:00-5:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC and stream on Hulu the following day.

Broadcasting live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, Roberts and Reeve will interview stars from the most beloved shows on television this year, capturing the fashion, energy and atmosphere of the red carpet.

“On the Red Carpet: Live at the Emmys” is produced by Full Day Productions and executive produced by David Chamberlin.

Hosted by Eugene and Dan Levy the “76th Emmy Awards” will air live coast to coast SUNDAY, SEPT. 15 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC and stream next day on Hulu.

Photo Credit: Robin Roberts (ABC/Heidi Gutman), Will Reeve (ABC/Michael Le Brecht II)

Comments