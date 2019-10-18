Robert Zemeckis May Direct Live-Action PINOCCHIO Film

Variety reports that director Robert Zemeckis is currently in talks to join the upcoming Disney live-action "Pinocchio" film.

No casting information has yet been announced. Tom Hanks was briefly in conversations to play Geppetto, but he ultimately passed on the role.

The original animated movie tells the tale about a living puppet who, with the help of a cricket as his conscience, must prove himself worthy to become a real boy.

Zemeckis is probably best known as the director of the "Back to the Future" franchise. He also directed the innovative "Forrest Gump" and "Who Killed Roger Rabbit?", among many other classics.

