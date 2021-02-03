Robert Mills Expands Oversight As Executive Vice President, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television

Robert Mills has been named executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, it was announced today by Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, and Craig Hunegs, president of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. In this expanded role, Mills reports to Hunegs on the studio side, where he will lead Walt Disney Television Alternative, a newly formed production unit for unscripted programming; and to Erwich as it pertains to development and production for alternative programming, specials and late night for ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, which has been added to his purview. He also adds oversight of ABC daytime programming.

"Rob is a respected and accomplished innovator in the unscripted business and his success is reflected in the countless hours of compelling content he has long championed," said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. "This promotion is not only a well-earned next step in his career, it also demonstrates our commitment to the type of groundbreaking programming that Rob's team is known for."

Added Hunegs, "Rob Mills is one of the premier developers of unscripted programming in the industry. We are excited to expand his role to run a new business unit devoted to creating alternative hits for every Disney platform and to produce more of this dynamic programming than ever before."

"I am honored to be leading this new enterprise as our company continues its efforts to grow the direct-to-consumer business and build on our success at ABC," said Mills. "I am incredibly grateful to Dana Walden, Craig Erwich and Craig Hunegs for this tremendous opportunity and look forward to collaborating with the talented teams within this expanded portfolio to develop and produce a higher volume of culturally defining unscripted television."

For the second consecutive year, ABC ranked as the No. 1 entertainment network among Adults 18-49, and under Mills' oversight claimed 4 of the Top 10 highest-rated unscripted series last year - marking the most for any network: "The Bachelor" - No. 2, "The Bachelorette" - No. 5, "American Idol" (Monday) - No. 6 (tie) and "American Idol" (Sunday) - No. 8 (tie). Additionally, Mills led his group to successfully navigate the television programming landscape during the unprecedented global pandemic, overseeing three iterations of "The Disney Family Singalong" specials and an innovative "72nd Emmy® Awards." The three editions of "The Disney Family Singalong" drew in a combined 29.9 million Total Viewers after 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms. Most recently, "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" has catapulted to the No. 1 new series in Total Viewers this season.

Having joined ABC's Alternative department in 2003, Mills has been responsible for development, current production and specials for series including star-making sensation "American Idol"; reality phenomenon "Shark Tank"; "The Bachelor" franchise; long-running hits "Dancing with the Stars" and "America's Funniest Home Videos"; the popular "Fun & Games" programming block; "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire"; late-night talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"; as well as two critically acclaimed, Emmy Award-winning "Live in Front of a Studio Audience" specials. He has also had oversight of network special events, including "The Oscars®," "The CMA Awards" and the "American Music Awards."