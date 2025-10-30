Rita Ora and Ella Purnell to Lead New Animated Adventure Film VIQUEENS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ella Purnell (Arcane, Fallout, Yellowjackets) and Rita Ora (Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, KUNG FU Panda: The Dragon Knight) are set to lead THE VOICE cast for ViQueens, a new animated feature from director Harald Zwart.

This marks the first entry into animation for Zwart, whose previous credits include The Karate Kid, The 12th Man and Agent Cody Banks. Global sales are being handled by Sola Media, who will be unveiling an exclusive teaser during the market. The film’s delivery is expected in the last quarter of 2026, with a home territory release slated for December 26, 2026.

ViQueens is an adventure-comedy that follows two fearless Viking girls, Ingrid (Purnell) and Hedvig (Ora), as they defy tradition to return a stowaway boy to China. Their journey spans icy fjords, Byzantine intrigue, and the fabled Silk Road, blending Viking grit with ancient Chinese wisdom, unexpected alliances, and a touch of magic. Additional cast include Steve Speirs as KING Erik, Anton Lesser as the scheming brother Lars, and Alan Carr as the Bard, a lyrically-challenged royal scribe.

The film features an original score by composer Christophe Beck, who wrote the music for Frozen and Frozen. It is produced by Veslemoey Zwart of Zwart Arbeid (The 12th Man, Troll, and The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones), with executive producers Torgeir Sanders of Gimpville (Troll, Troll Hunter), Robert Chandler of Space Age Films (The Amazing Maurice, The Canterville Ghost), Peter Clausen of OPCM (Lilyhammer, Jo Nesbø’s Harry Hole, Troll and Billionaires Island), and Andrew Williams of Vamonos and Solveig Langeland of Sola Media.

“As a Norwegian, I was often urged to make a Viking film,” says director Harald Zwart. “But the usual dark, violent portrayals never appealed to me. When Veslemøy brought me the idea for ViQueens, it offered a fresh perspective - a story about how Norway, once feared, is now best known for awarding the Nobel Peace Prize. That transformation, imagined through THE JOURNEY of two brave young girls, completely captivated me. It was the Viking story I had been waiting to tell.”

“ViQueens delivers exactly the kind of striking storytelling we’re passionate about championing,” adds Solveig Langeland, Managing Director of Sola Media. “It’s fresh, fun and emotionally resonant - with rich visuals, cross-cultural themes and a world-class team behind it. This is the kind of film that will travel widely.”

Check out a first-look image for the film below.

Photo Credit: Zwart Arbeid

Rita Ora Photo Credit: Rosie Matheson

Ella Purnell Photo Credit: Thomas Whiteside