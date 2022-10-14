Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 Returns Exclusively to Prime Video Worldwide In November

The fashion show will begin streaming on November 9.

Oct. 14, 2022  

Prime Video presents the highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, featuring Rihanna's Savage X Fenty collection. The follow-up to the Emmy-winning Vol. 3 will feature the latest Savage X Fenty styles from the music and fashion icon, and will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning November 9.

Now in its fourth-consecutive year, the annual fashion experience continues to challenge tradition and break boundaries. The trailblazing event is raising the bar yet again with a new all-star lineup of models, actors, some of the biggest names in music, and more, debuting the latest Savage X Fenty styles. A seductive fashion fever dream, this year's show blends Emmy award-winning choreography, style, and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature. Featuring a star-studded cast all wearing the newest Savage X Fenty looks, the show is an un-missable visual feast.

The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 Collection will be available to shop in the Amazon Fashion store and at Savage X Fenty on November 9. An homage to self-expression and personal empowerment, Rihanna's latest collection features disparate textures, unexpected detailing, and unconventional proportions that come together seamlessly to create a boundary-bending xperience for everyBODY.

Offering bra sizes ranging from 30-46 in bands and A-H in cups (up to 46DDD/42H), and underwear, sleepwear, and loungewear ranging from XS-4X/XS-xxXL. Customers can visit the Amazon Fashion Store and Savage X Fenty for more information.

Rihanna served as executive producer and creative director of Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4.

Savage X Fenty embodies fearlessness, confidence, and inclusivity. With a team assembled from the industry's elite, the label has disrupted and redefined the marketplace with its accessible price points, extensive assortment of styles made for everyBODY, and unique approach that celebrates individuality.

"We want to make people look good and feel good," explains Rihanna, who approaches Savage X Fenty with the same mentality she does all her projects-to make something new and fresh that everyone can relate to and feel confident in. "We want you to feel sexy and have fun doing it."

From everyday essentials, men's underwear, and sleepwear, to elevated loungewear and more provocative pieces-Savage X Fenty has something for every mood, every vibe and everyBODY. Offering bra sizes ranging from 30-46 in bands and A-H in cups (up to 46DDD/42H), and underwear, sleepwear and loungewear ranging from XS-4X/XS-xxXL, Savage X Fenty is available for purchase at www.SavageX.com and its retail stores.

