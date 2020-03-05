Ridley Scott Buys I ALONE SURVIVE Film Rights

Variety reports that Ridley Scott and his production company, Scott Free, have acquired the rights to "I Alone Survive," a dystopian novel.

The book centers on a woman in her mid-thirties who has spent her life pretending to be what other people want her to be. When she becomes the SOLE SURVIVOR of a global pandemic, she has to learn to lead an independent life, free from other people's rules. It was written by Bethany Clift.

"I was instantly struck by the distinctive tone of Bethany's writing, and I'm determined the TV series lives up to the book in its ability to thoroughly entertain, whilst speaking honestly to a wide range of issues women face that rarely get discussed," Monica Brackenbury from Scott Free said.

"It's a perfect fit for us here at Scott Free; combining the ambition to bring refreshing, contemporary portraits to the screen, with the cinematic scale of pieces the company are known for making."

Scott is best known for directing "Alien" and "Blade Runner."

Read the original story on Variety.





