Rhea Seehorn, Jason Lee & Tatiana Maslany Join Voice Cast of THE HARPER HOUSE

Rhea Seehorn, Jason Lee, and Tatiana Maslany have joined THE VOICE cast of upcoming animated series "The Harper House" on CBS All Access.

According to Deadline, the actors (along with Newcomer Ryan Flynn) will star as the Harper family.

h VyVy Nguyen (Young Sheldon), Lance Krall (Fameless), Roberta Colindrez (Vida), Tessa Skara (The Calling), John "Spud" McConnell (Hap and Leonard), Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley), Joanna Hausmann (Bill Nye Saves The World), Gabourey Sidibe (Precious), Nyima Funk (Key and Peele) and Gary Anthony Williams (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows) will also appear.

The Harper House follows an overconfident female head of a household (Seehorn), as she struggles to regain a higher status for herself and for her family of oddballs, after losing her job and moving from the rich side to the poor side of an Arkansas small town. To save money, they've moved into their inherited Victorian fixer-upper, the historic Harper House.

Seehorn plays Debbie Harper, the aforementioned breadwinner of the Harper household, who takes pride in being the queen of her home.

Lee plays Freddie Harper, a fretful, stay-at-home, helicopter dad. A neurotic control freak, Freddie runs the home while his wife makes the money, and he wouldn't have it any other way.

Maslany will plays Ollie Harper, the extroverted, free-spirited daughter. Recklessly optimistic and pretty gullible, Ollie usually has a completely different takeaway than her 11-year-old twin brother, Todd.

Flynn plays Todd Harper, the smart-ass, intellectual son with a mean potty mouth. Where Ollie shines with people, Todd excels at school and generally only gets along with his family.

