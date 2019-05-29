Review Roundup: What Do The Critics Think of GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS?

Following the global success of "Godzilla" and "Kong: Skull Island" comes the next chapter in Warner Bros. Pictures' and Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse: "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," an epic action adventure that pits Godzilla against some of the most popular monsters in pop culture history.

The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species-thought to be mere myths-rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity's very existence hanging in the balance.

Find out what the critics thought of Godzilla: King of Monsters below!

Owen Gleiberman, Variety:

There's a lot of B-movie boilerplate in "King of the Monsters," like the opening half hour, which is fairly deadly. And all the debate about whether mankind should stand with the titans or not doesn't come down to much, since it's ultimately revealed that Ghidorah - no, this is not a spoiler, it's movie mythology that's 55 years old - is an alien presence who puts out a kind of siren call to control the other creatures. The film leaps around from one Monarch outpost to the next (China, Colorado, Bermuda, Mexico, Antarctica), and while that provides some geological diversity - it's fun to see Rodan emerge from a Mexican volcano, or Ghidora (dubbed Monster Zero until they figure out who he is) frozen in a giant tomb of polar ice - it deprives the plot of a center of gravity.

John DeFore, The Hollywood Reporter:

It sometimes seems as if, in their attempt to focus on monster action, the filmmakers have cut out material that might have enriched the human side of the tale. We don't always understand the backgrounds or responsibilities of supporting characters, leaving it to the charismatic actors (welcome faces including Sally Hawkins, O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Zhang Ziyi) to make us not care; and the script by Dougherty and Zach Shields could use a polish from someone with a gift for witty dialogue. The longest speeches here are canned op-eds - villains promise that Titans, "the original and rightful rulers" of the planet, should take it back from the humans who have wrecked it; more thoughtful scientists repeat the kind of "Godzilla will restore global balance" stuff we've heard since the series' early days.

Peter Travers, Rolling Stone:

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is often so lost in the shadows of digital muck that it makes the squinting chaos of the Battle of Winterfell in Game of Thrones look like a lightshow. Still, when the Titans emerge from the sludge and go at it full tilt you may give in just to watch them let it rip. All that's required is a mandatory suspension of critical judgment

Benjamin Lee, The Guardian:

There are references to Skull Island throughout and then, in some rather silly headline-smattered end credits, a crushingly inevitable match-up is made clear. Next March sees the release of Godzilla vs Kong, a film that retains some of this film's cast, a desperate attempt to expand a universe that's already buckling under its own weight. My money's on that devilish Warner Bros marketing team, sure to craft another trailer suggesting something far better than what they end up releasing

Kate Erbland, IndieWire:

At least Godzilla seems to remember who he is - all the better to gear up for the next MonsterVerse film: 2020's "Godzilla vs. Kong" - and when the biggest monster of them all appears, he slips right back into his role as Earth's most unlikely defender. Godzilla's interest in saving humanity never made much sense, but it's this CGI creation with no dialogue that gives the film the continuity and character it lacks elsewhere. When Godzilla lights up his nuke-powered tail and lets loose his interminable scream, for just a moment, the MonsterVerse has something to offer.

Scott Collura, IGN:

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is a fun exercise in giant monster madness that indulges in all the kaiju fights fans and even casual viewers could hope for. It looks amazing while also giving its human characters a chance to stay interesting amid all the battling beasties by providing them with some really cool tech -- and some great one-liners among the supporting players. Unfortunately, the film's plot is needlessly confusing, and not all that smart at times, and the lead characters could've used a little more fleshing out. Still, King of the Monsters course corrects from the 2014 film by giving audiences an abundance of monster action, proving that Hollywood can do right by Godzilla and his fellow kaiju.

Related Articles View More TV Stories