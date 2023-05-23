Restored A BRONX TALE to Screen at Tribeca For 30th Anniversary

Tribeca TODAY announced the release of A Bronx Tale (30th Anniversary Edition), which will be available on 4K UHD Blu-Ray and Video on Demand (VOD) platforms September 12, 2023. For the first time, the film will be released in newly restored Ultra High-Definition Dolby Vision and Dolby TrueHD 5.1 Surround sound.

The film will be available on VOD on AppleTV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, Microsoft Store/Xbox, Redbox On Demand, Kaleidescape and cable and satellite platforms including Comcast and DirecTV in the U.S. and Canada. Pre-orders for the Blu-ray can be placed here.

The new edition will include brand-new exclusive interviews with director and star Robert De Niro and writer and star Chazz Palminteri, reflecting on how the film has become a beloved classic with audiences, as well as recalling the original production process, how the screenplay was adapted and the authenticity of the film’s characters.

“As my directorial debut, A Bronx Tale helped me to see what it's like on the other side of the camera," said De Niro. "I’m excited to present this newly restored 30th Anniversary Edition and hope that it will be enjoyed by new audiences everywhere.”

“It was a thrill and an honor to produce Bob’s directorial debut,” said Jane Rosenthal, CEO & Co-Founder, Tribeca Enterprises, and producer of A Bronx Tale. “It’s hard to believe it’s been 30 years. Calogero’s story is as relevant as ever, and I’m proud that we are able to reintroduce this film to a new generation of viewers.”

“I am thrilled to see the new restored 4K version of A Bronx Tale,” said Palminteri. “As an actor and writer, A Bronx Tale was the spark that lit my career from THE ONE Man Show to the making of the movie. I was blessed to have Robert De Niro direct my script and make a perfect film that will last for generations to come.”

To close this year’s Tribeca Festival, there will be a special 30th anniversary screening of the film on Saturday, June 17. After the film, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Chazz Palminteri will participate in a live conversation with David Remnick, editor of The New Yorker.