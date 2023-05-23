Restored A BRONX TALE to Screen at Tribeca For 30th Anniversary

To close this year’s Tribeca Festival, there will be a special 30th anniversary screening of the film on Saturday, June 17.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Watch Sara Bareilles & Jessie Mueller Sing 'She Used to Be Mine' From WAITRESS on t Photo 1 Video: Watch Sara Bareilles & Jessie Mueller Sing 'She Used to Be Mine'
Video: Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer With Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey & Photo 2 Video: Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From the 'Great Performances' 50t Photo 3 Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert
Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New THE LITTLE MERMAID Clip Photo 4 Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip

Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New THE LITTLE MERMAID Clip

Tribeca TODAY announced the release of A Bronx Tale (30th Anniversary Edition), which will be available on 4K UHD Blu-Ray and Video on Demand (VOD) platforms September 12, 2023. For the first time, the film will be released in newly restored Ultra High-Definition Dolby Vision and Dolby TrueHD 5.1 Surround sound.

The film will be available on VOD on AppleTV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, Microsoft Store/Xbox, Redbox On Demand, Kaleidescape and cable and satellite platforms including Comcast and DirecTV in the U.S. and Canada. Pre-orders for the Blu-ray can be placed here.

The new edition will include brand-new exclusive interviews with director and star Robert De Niro and writer and star Chazz Palminteri, reflecting on how the film has become a beloved classic with audiences, as well as recalling the original production process, how the screenplay was adapted and the authenticity of the film’s characters.

“As my directorial debut, A Bronx Tale helped me to see what it's like on the other side of the camera," said De Niro. "I’m excited to present this newly restored 30th Anniversary Edition and hope that it will be enjoyed by new audiences everywhere.”

“It was a thrill and an honor to produce Bob’s directorial debut,” said Jane Rosenthal, CEO & Co-Founder, Tribeca Enterprises, and producer of A Bronx Tale. “It’s hard to believe it’s been 30 years. Calogero’s story is as relevant as ever, and I’m proud that we are able to reintroduce this film to a new generation of viewers.”

“I am thrilled to see the new restored 4K version of A Bronx Tale,” said Palminteri. “As an actor and writer, A Bronx Tale was the spark that lit my career from THE ONE Man Show to the making of the movie. I was blessed to have Robert De Niro direct my script and make a perfect film that will last for generations to come.”

To close this year’s Tribeca Festival, there will be a special 30th anniversary screening of the film on Saturday, June 17. After the film, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Chazz Palminteri will participate in a live conversation with David Remnick, editor of The New Yorker.




RELATED STORIES - TV

Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie

It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.

Family Entertainment Live and Mattel Announce MONSTER HIGH LIVE North American Tour Schedu Photo
Family Entertainment Live and Mattel Announce MONSTER HIGH LIVE North American Tour Schedule

​​​​​​​Family Entertainment Live and Mattel today announced more than 15 dates and venues for the highly anticipated Monster High Live stage production North American tour. Tickets for stops through December 2023 are on sale today; additional cities and on sale dates to be announced soon. The schedule for the tour that begins in September 2023 at Peoria Civic Center can be found at MonsterHighLive.com.

SUMMER OF VIOLENCE to Premiere at American Black Film Festival Photo
SUMMER OF VIOLENCE to Premiere at American Black Film Festival

Newcomer Kasey Inez (The Sex Lives of College Girls) leads a cast of incredibly talented actors including; Jahking Guillory (Kicks, The Chi), Pedro Correa (The Middle), Maduhlika Krishnan (F.U. Woody Allen), and also appearing as Naomi’s father Thomas, Damon Gupton (Black Lighting, Deadline, Criminal Minds).

Video: Watch Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Reunite New Bravo Series Photo
Video: Watch Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Reunite New Bravo Series

From building a new playground to revitalizing the local theater with a full-on variety show, Countess Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan have their work cut out for them as they embrace their new temporary home with a little bit of help from Paula Abdul. Watch the new video trailer for the series!


From This Author - Michael Major

HBO Max Re-Launches as Max With Twice as Much ContentHBO Max Re-Launches as Max With Twice as Much Content
Photos: See Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy & More at THE LITTLE MERMAID's Australian PremierePhotos: See Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy & More at THE LITTLE MERMAID's Australian Premiere
Pecas Releases Single 'BEAUTIFUL'Pecas Releases Single 'BEAUTIFUL'
Video: See Body Of Light + James Duval (Doom Generation, Donnie Darko) In New Video for 'Bitter Reflection'Video: See Body Of Light + James Duval (Doom Generation, Donnie Darko) In New Video for 'Bitter Reflection'

Videos

Video: Watch Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Reunite New Bravo Series Video Video: Watch Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Reunite New Bravo Series
Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven Reunion Trailer Video
Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven Reunion Trailer
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Season 10 Reunion Trailer Video
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Season 10 Reunion Trailer
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Teaser Video
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Teaser
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO