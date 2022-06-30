Ree Drummond Hosts New Competition Series BIG BAD BUDGET BATTLE on Food Network

This summer, Ree Drummond, The Pioneer Woman, celebrates crafty cooking and smart-shopping on the new primetime competition series Big Bad Budget Battle, premiering on Food Network on Tuesday August 9th at 10pm ET/PT and streaming same day on discovery+.

In each of the six hour-long episodes, three talented home cooks, with a knack for transforming every day affordable ingredients into mouthwatering meals, will be challenged to shop on a budget in the ultimate grocery store - Flavortown Market.

With only a small stash of cash, they must buy all the ingredients needed to make the best inexpensive and delicious dish they can. Only the best cook and thriftiest shopper will take home the trophy and a whole year's worth of groceries.

"I can't wait for viewers to see these awesome home cooks in action, both with their creativity in THE KITCHEN and their budget-shopping skills - they are truly something to behold! As a home cook myself, I'm impressed by their resourcefulness and ingenuity as they plan, shop, and prepare their incredible dishes," said Drummond.

In each episode, the home cooks must save money, time, and headaches in THE KITCHEN to create next-level meals. From dishes made only from pantry items to reimagined leftovers, their cooking abilities will be tested in two rounds of relatable challenges. They need to pinch pennies so they DON'T blow their budget, make thrifty and delicious brunches and elevated one-pot dinner party meals.

Ree, along with a panel of rotating judges including, Darnell Ferguson, Eddie Jackson, Beau MacMillan, Catherine McCord, Damaris Phillips, and Justin Warner will decide the winner. In the end, the best cook and savviest saver will take home the trophy and one year's worth of groceries.

"Each week fans tune in to see what Ree is cooking up on The Pioneer Woman- they love her warmth, down-to-earth style, easy relatability and wry sense of humor that makes everyone want to pull up a chair in her kitchen. These same qualities make her the perfect host to oversee this fast-paced culinary competition that takes a page from real-world conundrums like grocery shopping on a budget and finding cost effective ingredients to make incredible meals. Big Bad BUDGET BATTLE is action-packed and full of tips and takeaways for viewers to incorporate at home," said Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Big Bad BUDGET BATTLE is executive produced by Guy Fieri from his production company, Knuckle Sandwich, and Lando Entertainment for Food Network and discovery+.