Reba McEntire, Maren Morris, Dolly Parton Among First Group of Performers Announced for the CMA AWARDS

Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Maren Morris, Dolly Parton with for KING & COUNTRY and Zach Williams, P!nk and Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban have been announced as the first group of performers for "The 53rd Annual CMA Awards," hosted by Underwood with special guest hosts McEntire and Parton. Country Music's Biggest Night™ will air live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 13 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC.

Nine-time CMA Awards winner Parton will welcome for KING & COUNTRY and Williams to the CMA Awards stage for the first time ever to perform an inspirational gospel medley of "God Only Knows," "There Was Jesus" and Parton's not-yet-released new song, "Faith." In an epic collaboration, Stapleton, a three-time nominee this year, will join P!nk to perform their duet, "Love Me Anyway."

With three nominations this year, Church will perform his hit "Some Of It" from his CMA Album of the Year nominated album "Desperate Man." Combs, the reigning CMA New Artist of the Year and three-time nominee this year, will take the stage performing fan favorite "Beer Never Broke My Heart." In addition to her guest host appearance, McEntire, a six-time CMA Awards winner, will perform her classic hit, "Fancy." McEntire last performed the song during the CMA Awards opening number in 2016 during "The 50th Annual CMA Awards." Lambert, nominated for CMA Female Vocalist of the Year this year, will bring her rising new single "It All Comes Out In The Wash" to the CMA Awards stage, while Morris will perform her three-time nominated hit, "GIRL." Morris is the top nominated artist this year with six total nominations. Host and reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Underwood, also a three-time nominee this year, is set to perform "Drinking Alone" from her CMA Album of the Year-nominated "Cry Pretty," and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and two-time nominee this year, Urban will perform his hit, "We Were."

Additional performers and presenters will be revealed in the coming weeks.

"The 53rd Annual CMA Awards" is a production of the COUNTRY MUSIC Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer, Alex Rudzinski is the director, and David Wild is the head writer.

For more information on "The 53rd Annual CMA Awards," please visit CMAawards.com and follow CMA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Fans can listen to music featuring the CMA Awards nominees and performers on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify, Vevo and YouTube. To celebrate "The 53rd Annual CMA Awards," the official merchandise line featuring tees, sweatshirts and other gifts is now available online. Fans can order by Tuesday, Nov. 5, to receive before the show. Merchandise will also be sold on-site at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13.





Related Articles View More TV Stories