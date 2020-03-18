Reality TV Star Katie Hamilton Announces Debut Of Her New Podcast

Television star, Author, Influencer and superstar Mom, Katie Hamilton has announced the debut of her new podcast "When Life Throws You A Curve & How To Make The Adjustment." The podcast first aired on February 21, 2020 (on REAL NEWS Public Relations) and can be heard on Fridays, from 5PM -6PM Central Time) on iTunes, Spotify, Youtube and Facebook.

As the former wife of a celebrity athlete, Katie understands dealing with the challenges of living in the public spotlight and as a busy single mother raising her four girls in Texas and the everyday challenges women face. Katie is widely known as the ex-wife of former celebrity baseball player, Josh Hamilton and has appeared on several television and reality shows, including Bravo's Real Housewives, E! True Hollywood Story, Baseball Wives, ESPN's OUTSIDE THE LINES & Homecoming as well as HBO REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL and Lifetime's Marrying Millions.

As a natural on air personality, Katie has garnered thousands of fans through her authenticity and transparency to help audiences live a life without regret that has resounded with many. Katie has taken her most difficult lessons and has turned them into something others can use to better their own lives.

When asked about the podcast, Katie comments: "I created this podcast because we all know that life has a way of throwing us curveball style situations and challenges that completely blindside us. These are the kind of mind-blowing curveballs that we never anticipated or have any idea of how to handle, let alone how to successfully make the adjustment to hit them out of the park. My goal for this podcast is to share the tools I have found most effective to navigate the treacherous waters of pain and hurt, heartbreak and betrayal, through the process of forgiveness, discovering truth, operating in love (even when it is tough) and overcoming every obstacle that seems to trip us up in the process. I share practical insight on how to consistently operate in faith instead of fear, when and how to set boundaries, how to experience JOY even in the midst of deep sorrow."

then adds: "Don't worry; this podcast is also going to be a lot of fun! I'm looking forward to sharing some of my favorite memories, what life was like in baseball, reality television moments AND having some INCREDIBLE guests. I will also share tips that I have found most useful in parenting, cooking, style and fashion, travel tips (I'm a seasoned pro at that one) and life as a single mother."

One of Katie's first guests will be Dr. Michael Salzhauer aka Dr. Miami, America's most famous plastic surgeon and the star of the upcoming documentary, "They Call Me Dr. Miami" that had recently had its world premiere at The Miami International Film Festival. Katie's daughter (model Julia Hamilton) will also join Katie on some of the upcoming shows, MAKING IT a real family affair.





