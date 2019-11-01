Read About an Upcoming Episode of HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER

After taking the stand during Nate Senior's murder trial, Bonnie's world is turned upside down when a mysterious accident leads her to a hard realization. Meanwhile, the students compete for a large cash bonus during the final exam where they must come up with THE BEST DEFENSE for a conspiracy-to-murder charge on an all-new episode of "How to Get Away with Murder," THURSDAY, NOV. 14 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

"How to Get Away with Murder" stars Academy Award® winner Viola Davis as Professor Annalise Keating, Billy Brown as Detective Nate Lahey, Jack Falahee as Connor Walsh, Aja Naomi King as Michaela Pratt, Matt McGorry as Asher Millstone, Karla Souza as Laurel Castillo, Charlie Weber as Frank Delfino, Liza Weil as Bonnie Winterbottom, Conrad Ricamora as Oliver Hampton, Rome Flynn as Gabriel Maddox and Amirah Vann as Tegan Price.

Guest starring is Laura Innes as Governor Lynne Birkhead and Cas Anvar as Robert.

"I Want to Be Free" was written by Hadi Nicholas Deeb and directed by Alrick Riley.

Produced by ABC Studios, Shondaland's "How to Get Away with Murder" is created and executive produced by Peter Nowalk ("Scandal," "Grey's Anatomy"). Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Stephen Cragg also serve as executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.

