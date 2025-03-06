Randy Travis Biopic FOREVER AND EVER, AMEN in the Works

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Film producer Eric Groth and writer/director Andrew Hyatt have announced the new film “Forever And Ever, Amen” about the life of music legend Randy Travis. Hyatt will direct from his own script. Travis and his wife Mary Travis will executive produce, alongside country music star Clay Walker. “Forever And Ever, Amen” marks the first film for Sacred Arthouse.

“Forever And Ever, Amen” is currently being cast by Anne McCarthy, Kellie Roy, and Morgan Robbins at Engine Casting and production has established that Randy Travis will be played by three actors of different ages. Country star Clay Walker will play Travis in his 40s and 50s in addition to serving as Executive Producer. Engine Casting is on the lookout for young actors to play a young Randy Travis around 9-12 years old and another at 20-30 years old–the search should net two new rising stars.

“We’ve been approached many times through the years about doing a movie… but the timing or team has never felt quite as good as it feels right now. With Clay on our side, and the creative direction he and the producers have, I feel good about telling my story through this medium,” said Randy Travis.

Much of the success of modern country music can be traced to one man: Randy Travis. His arrival signaled the start of the “new country” sales explosion of the 1990s. Travis is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame with 23 #1 worldwide hits, 7 Grammy Awards, 11 ACM Awards, 10 American Music Awards and 5 CMA Awards. The film’s titular song “Forever and Ever, Amen” earned CMA awards as Single and Album of the Year when it debuted in 1987. It went on to be certified quintuple platinum. Almost 12 years ago, Travis suffered a debilitating stroke but he continues to release original music with the aid of new technologies.

On March 5, the Grand Ole Opry played host for the announcement of the biopic alongside performances by friends of Randy Travis' including Clay Walker, Collin Raye, Lady A, James Dupré, and more. The evening opened with Travis’ friend and mentee, Dupré, introducing his mentor during an emotional rendition of “Where The Came From,” featuring Travis’ vocals on half of the song – evoking a standing ovation from the audience. Clay Walker capped off the night following his own hits with Travis’ iconic “I Told You So,” reintroducing Travis and his wife Mary to make the announcement of the movie in development. The evening closed out with Walker performing Travis’ iconic “Forever and Ever, Amen” which included a special “amen” from Randy Travis himself at the end.

About Randy Travis:

With lifetime sales exceeding 23 million, Randy Travis is one of the most successful multi-genre artists of all time and a 2016 inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame. He has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1986. His accolades include seven Grammy Awards, 11 Academy of Country Music Awards, 10 American Music Awards, two People’s Choice Awards, seven Music City News Awards, eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association and five Country Music Association Awards. Three of his performances earned CMA Song of the Year honors: “On the Other Hand” (1986), “Forever and Ever, Amen” (1987), and “Three Wooden Crosses” (2002). To date, he has 23 No. 1 singles, 31 Top 10 hits, and more than 40 appearances in feature films and television shows. His discography includes four Gold albums, four Platinum albums, one Double Platinum album, one Triple Platinum album, and one Quintuple Platinum album. In 1992, Travis was recognized by the USO for his support and dedication to US Troops, including five USO tours, and was named the recipient of the Bob Hope Entertainment Award. In 2004, Travis was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is celebrated on Nashville's Music City Walk of Fame.

Since his near-fatal stroke in 2013, Travis, with the support of his wife Mary and rigorous physical therapy, has made significant strides in his recovery, including improvements in speaking, walking and singing. In 2019, he released his critically acclaimed memoir Forever and Ever, Amen, co-authored with Ken Abraham. In 2021, CMT named Travis the CMT Artist of a Lifetime. In 2022, he released his award-winning documentary More Life garnering six Telly Awards. In May 2024, With the assistance of AI, Travis and Warner Music Nashville released “Where That Came From,” marking his first new recording in over a decade, showcasing his signature vocals. The single debuted at No. 45 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, receiving an enthusiastic reception from both fans and country radio and has led to Travis and his wife advocating for creators’ rights in Washington D.C and beyond. For more information, visit RandyTravis.com.

Photo credit: Marisa Taylor

Comments